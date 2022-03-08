Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    403rd AFSB recognizes Soldiers, Civilians at awards and promotion ceremony

    403rd AFSB recognizes Soldiers, Civilians at awards &amp; promotion ceremony

    Photo By Galen Putnam | Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Reaves, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade command...... read more read more

    CAMP HENRY, SOUTH KOREA

    08.03.2022

    Story by Galen Putnam 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    CAMP HENRY, South Korea – The 403rd Army Field Support Brigade feted 11 Powerhouse Brigade teammates during an awards and promotion ceremony at brigade headquarters, here, Aug. 1.

    The ceremony included the presentation of multiple permanent change of station awards and other special recognitions, along with four promotions.

    “It's great to do this today, but it’s bittersweet,” said Col. Lisa Rennard, commander, 403rd AFSB. “We’re losing some folks that have been here with me during my first year of command, but it’s good that we can recognize our folks before they head back out to their other Army units or next destination.”

    Receiving PCS awards were:

    • Capt. Rosalba Chavez-Newman, deputy, Human Resources (S1): Army Commendation Medal
    • Master Sgt. Joseph Taylor, senior food service non-commissioned officer and Support Operations NCOIC, Support Operations: Army Commendation Medal
    • Sgt. 1st Class Kristopher Maxfield, maintenance NCOIC, Support Operations: Army Commendation Medal
    • Staff Sgt. Jordan Kearney, maintenance NCOIC, Operations (S3): Army Commendation Medal

    Other awards included:

    • Jace Im, facility operations specialist, Logistics (S4): Civilian Service Commendation Medal
    • Velinda White, food service manager, Support Operations: Eighth Army Certificate of Appreciation
    • Sgt. 1st Class Maria Spiller, sexual assault response coordinator, Headquarters, 403rd AFSB: U.S. Army Garrison-Daegu Certificate of Achievement
    • Master Sgt. Kwang Park, Army Career Skills Program intern, Logistics (S4): Certificate of Achievement

    The following Korean Augmentation to the United States Army Soldiers were promoted to their current rank:

    • Sgt. Chang, Ju-hwan
    • Cpl. Park, Min-gyu
    • Pfc. Yoon, Hae-min

    To view and download more photos of the ceremony (and other brigade events), go to the 403rd AFSB Flickr Album Page at: https://www.flickr.com/photos/afsb403d/albums

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2022
    Date Posted: 08.04.2022 00:45
    Story ID: 426486
    Location: CAMP HENRY, KR
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 403rd AFSB recognizes Soldiers, Civilians at awards and promotion ceremony, by Galen Putnam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    403rd AFSB recognizes Soldiers, Civilians at awards &amp; promotion ceremony
    403rd AFSB recognizes Soldiers, Civilians at awards &amp; promotion ceremony
    403rd AFSB recognizes Soldiers, Civilians at awards &amp; promotion ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMC
    Army Materiel Command
    Army Sustainment Command
    ASC
    USAG-Daegu
    U.S. Army Garrison-Daegu

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT