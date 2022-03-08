403rd AFSB recognizes Soldiers, Civilians at awards and promotion ceremony

Photo By Galen Putnam | Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Reaves, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade command...... read more read more Photo By Galen Putnam | Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Reaves, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade command sergeant major, shares a light moment with Korean Augmentation to the United States Army Soldier Park, Min-gyu, as he is promoted to corporal during an awards and promotion ceremony at brigade headquarters on Camp Henry, South Korea, Aug. 1. see less | View Image Page

CAMP HENRY, South Korea – The 403rd Army Field Support Brigade feted 11 Powerhouse Brigade teammates during an awards and promotion ceremony at brigade headquarters, here, Aug. 1.



The ceremony included the presentation of multiple permanent change of station awards and other special recognitions, along with four promotions.



“It's great to do this today, but it’s bittersweet,” said Col. Lisa Rennard, commander, 403rd AFSB. “We’re losing some folks that have been here with me during my first year of command, but it’s good that we can recognize our folks before they head back out to their other Army units or next destination.”



Receiving PCS awards were:



• Capt. Rosalba Chavez-Newman, deputy, Human Resources (S1): Army Commendation Medal

• Master Sgt. Joseph Taylor, senior food service non-commissioned officer and Support Operations NCOIC, Support Operations: Army Commendation Medal

• Sgt. 1st Class Kristopher Maxfield, maintenance NCOIC, Support Operations: Army Commendation Medal

• Staff Sgt. Jordan Kearney, maintenance NCOIC, Operations (S3): Army Commendation Medal



Other awards included:



• Jace Im, facility operations specialist, Logistics (S4): Civilian Service Commendation Medal

• Velinda White, food service manager, Support Operations: Eighth Army Certificate of Appreciation

• Sgt. 1st Class Maria Spiller, sexual assault response coordinator, Headquarters, 403rd AFSB: U.S. Army Garrison-Daegu Certificate of Achievement

• Master Sgt. Kwang Park, Army Career Skills Program intern, Logistics (S4): Certificate of Achievement



The following Korean Augmentation to the United States Army Soldiers were promoted to their current rank:



• Sgt. Chang, Ju-hwan

• Cpl. Park, Min-gyu

• Pfc. Yoon, Hae-min



To view and download more photos of the ceremony (and other brigade events), go to the 403rd AFSB Flickr Album Page at: https://www.flickr.com/photos/afsb403d/albums