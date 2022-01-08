Rio Rancho, New Mexico, Native serves aboard USS Chancellorsville while conducting operations in the South China Sea

SOUTH CHINA SEA –

A Rio Rancho, New Mexico., native and 2020 Cleveland High School graduate is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62).

Seaman Fernando LopezAvalos is a Master-at-Arms, or MA, serving aboard Chancellorsville, forward-deployed to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan.

Master-at-Arms are usually appointed to carry out or supervise police duties on a ship or naval base.

However, LopezAvalos wasn’t always a MA aboard Chancellorsville. He started off as an undesignated seaman and worked with the Chancellorsville Electrician Mate’s for a year. Then, he struck MA (typically, sailors strike a new job after one year as an undesignated seaman).

“I enjoyed my time in the undesignated seaman program,” said LopezAvalos. “I wasn’t sure what job I wanted at first. So, it allowed to me see a variety of jobs the Navy had to offer. I’m excited to begin my new career as a MA.”

LopezAvalos is learning basic knowledge about weapons, tactical moves and OC spray with help from the Chancellorsville Chief Master-at-Arms during Security Reaction Force (SRF) Bravo classes.

“Our daily work schedule is fast-paced,” said LopezAvalos. “Between SRF Bravo and helping with maintenance around the ship, I’m always busy.”

While on deployment, Chancellorsville has contributed to various critical missions in support of regional peace and prosperity. Most recently, Chancellorsville transited the South China Sea to conduct routine operations, upholding the rights, freedoms and lawful uses of the sea recognized in international law by challenging excessive maritime claims.

“MA’s help with the ship’s defense capabilities,” said LopezAvalos. “If a hostile threat is present on the ship, it is our duty to face that threat head-on. That possibility motivates me to put in long hours of training, which ensures I’m ready when called upon to defend the ship.”

With the upcoming Navy-wide advancement, LopezAvalos has a great possibility of ranking up, becoming a Petty Officer Third Class. With rank advancement comes added responsibilities and LopezAvalos is dedicated to becoming a knowledgeable leader.

“When making rank, I am expected to be more knowledgeable, and I look forward to that,” said LopezAvalos. “I constantly work to increase my knowledge because I want to be a dependable MA.”

LopezAvalos is qualified in sound & security, repair electrician, duty electrician, maintenance person, stretcher bearer, advanced first aid and SRF Bravo.

Chancellorsville also worked as part of the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group and operated in the South China Sea, East China Sea, Indian Ocean and Philippine Sea.

Chancellorsville is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 70, a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interest of its allies and partners in the region.

