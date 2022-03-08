Air Force Reserve welcomes its new commander

Photo By Master Sgt. Louis Vega | Lt. Gen. John Healy accepts the Air Force Reserve Command guidon from Air Force Chief...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Louis Vega | Lt. Gen. John Healy accepts the Air Force Reserve Command guidon from Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. during a change of command ceremony at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 3, 2022. AFRC's mission is to provide combat-ready forces to fly, flight, and win. Healy previously served as the Deputy to the Chief of the Air Force Reserve, Headquarters U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Louis Vega Jr.) see less | View Image Page

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. -- Lt. Gen. John Healy received command of the Air Force Reserve Command from Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., during a change of command ceremony here Aug. 3.



The change of command ceremony followed Healy’s promotion ceremony where he was promoted from major general to lieutenant general.



Healy took command from outgoing AFRC commander Lt. Gen. Richard Scobee who is retiring after 36 years of service. As the new commander, Healy will have full responsibility for 74,000 Reserve Citizen Airmen and civilians at three numbered air forces, one space wing, 33 flying wings, 12 flying groups and other subordinate units. As Chief of Air Force Reserve, he will serve as principal adviser on reserve matters to the Secretary of the Air Force and the Air Force Chief of Staff.



“For the men and women of the Air Force Reserve, you fill that unique role of bringing diverse strengths and experiences gained from your dual civilian and military identities -- not just to one area, but to everything we provide the nation,” said Brown. “I’m thankful for the professionalism, capability and competency of the Reserve Citizen Airmen here at Air Force Reserve Command.”



Brown shared some words of praise and encouragement with Healy.



“John, in every role, you’ve led our Air Force and Airmen to remarkable success,” said Brown. “I’m excited for you to have this opportunity to pour your immense talent and dedication to leading the professionals of the Air Force Reserve Command. I look forward to watching the Air Force Reserve Command continue to grow and thrive under your steady hand.”



Following receipt of the guidon, Healy gave his first address at Robins' Museum of Aviation as the new commander of AFRC.



“We’re in a great place thanks to your steady leadership,” Healy said to Scobee. “And I’m all in to continue down the path that you so ably set out in front of us. My priorities and goals are going to be pretty basic and straightforward -- ready now, transforming for the future.”



Healy entered the Air Force in 1989, receiving his commission from the Air Force ROTC program at the University of Connecticut. He has not only commanded at the squadron, group, wing and numbered Air Force levels, but has served in a variety of high-level positions—with the most recent being deputy to the Chief of Air Force Reserve, at the Pentagon. The general is a command pilot with more than 5,000 military hours and 402 combat hours in the T-37, T-38, C-141B, C-17A and C-5A/B. Healy has also flown for the civilian airline industry, logging flight time on the Boeing 737 and the Airbus 320.



Brown made a special presentation to Janis Scobee, who was awarded the Distinguished Public Service award for her outstanding support and mentorship of the families during Scobee’s time serving as commander.



During Scobee’s final address to the command he said all he was able to accomplish within the command during his time was due to the excellence of his team and the Reserve Citizen Airmen serving alongside him.



“There has been no point in my career more meaningful than this and it’s all because of you,” Scobee said.