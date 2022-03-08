Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAS Lemoore PWD repairs rupture, restores water

    NAS Lemoore Public Works Department repairs water main rupture

    CA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2022

    Story by Jessica Nilsson 

    NAS Lemoore

    On Saturday, July 23, a 14-inch PVC water main along Franklin Blvd. suffered a nearly 10-foot-long rupture, causing wide-spread water loss across the base. Within two hours, this team of UEM professionals was able to isolate the broken line and restore water pressure to the 5,000 base residents. Unfortunately, Naval Health Clinic Lemoore is fed off that isolated section and remained without water. The PWD team worked tirelessly over the next seven days to make the necessary - but very technical repairs - restoring water service on Saturday, July 30.

    Water is critical to sustaining operations at Lemoore. After being treated on base, water is distributed via 39 miles of 50- to 60-year-old underground pipes. Without water, we lose the aviation mission – due to absence of firefighting capabilities. We also lose air conditioning and 100 percent of our potable water for our base residents. The UEM team that maintains this water treatment system is absolutely critical to the success of the installation!

    Core group receiving command coins:

    Justin Berna - Plumber
    Daniel Torres - Plumber
    Jasmine Denker - Plumber
    Mike Shank - Plumber
    Ruben Carillo - Plumber

    Supporting the effort from PWD included:

    Brian Timmerman – Production Division Director
    Micah Treadwell - UEM Water Supervisor
    Tracey Morris - Initial Response/Assessment and Planning
    James Leger - FMS (Cooling Trailers, Port-a-Poddys)
    Stacey Yarsulik - Procurement (Repair Parts)
    John Cain - Excavator
    Jaime Flores - Excavator

