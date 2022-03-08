NAS Lemoore PWD repairs rupture, restores water

Photo By Jessica Nilsson | On Saturday, July 23, a 14-inch PVC water main along Franklin Blvd. suffered a nearly...... read more read more Photo By Jessica Nilsson | On Saturday, July 23, a 14-inch PVC water main along Franklin Blvd. suffered a nearly 10-foot-long rupture, causing wide-spread water loss across the base. Within two hours, this team of UEM professionals was able to isolate the broken line and restore water pressure to the 5,000 base residents. see less | View Image Page

On Saturday, July 23, a 14-inch PVC water main along Franklin Blvd. suffered a nearly 10-foot-long rupture, causing wide-spread water loss across the base. Within two hours, this team of UEM professionals was able to isolate the broken line and restore water pressure to the 5,000 base residents. Unfortunately, Naval Health Clinic Lemoore is fed off that isolated section and remained without water. The PWD team worked tirelessly over the next seven days to make the necessary - but very technical repairs - restoring water service on Saturday, July 30.



Water is critical to sustaining operations at Lemoore. After being treated on base, water is distributed via 39 miles of 50- to 60-year-old underground pipes. Without water, we lose the aviation mission – due to absence of firefighting capabilities. We also lose air conditioning and 100 percent of our potable water for our base residents. The UEM team that maintains this water treatment system is absolutely critical to the success of the installation!



Core group receiving command coins:



Justin Berna - Plumber

Daniel Torres - Plumber

Jasmine Denker - Plumber

Mike Shank - Plumber

Ruben Carillo - Plumber



Supporting the effort from PWD included:



Brian Timmerman – Production Division Director

Micah Treadwell - UEM Water Supervisor

Tracey Morris - Initial Response/Assessment and Planning

James Leger - FMS (Cooling Trailers, Port-a-Poddys)

Stacey Yarsulik - Procurement (Repair Parts)

John Cain - Excavator

Jaime Flores - Excavator