Ford Successfully Completes Combat Systems Operational Readiness Exercise

Sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) successfully completed the Combat

Systems Operational Readiness Exercise (CSORE) while underway July 5 to July 14, marking a crucial turning point in the ship’s deployment readiness.

CSORE is an exercise meant to check the functionality of combat systems and test the crew’s ability to handle threats to the ship.

Fire Controlman 2nd Class Tyler Westbrook, from Detroit, the lead petty officer for the combat systems

CS-7 division, reported that the crew used the Close-In Weapons System (CIWS) and MK-38 25 millimeter guns to engage simulated drone combatants on the surface and in the air.

“The primary job of the MK-38 guns in all this was to disable and sink the ‘hostile’ surface vessels coming toward the ship,” said Westbrook.

“CIWS had a similar purpose in the event. The equipment and operators were tested in their ability to locate, track, and engage inbound surface and air contacts.”

Before the event could begin, the crew worked tirelessly to ready the equipment. Numerous hours were spent performing pre-fire checks on the mounts. After the mounting and equipment checks, the crew then had to load the CIWS weapons. According to Westbrook, it was no small feat.

The work was not done in vain, as the crew and equipment passed the tests. The crew walked away glowing with pride.

Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Hector Mejia, from Los Angeles, the lead petty officer of weapons G-2 division, assisted in handling the MK-38 guns, and had positive words about the event.

“Being a part of CSORE with the MK-38’s and getting experience everything first-hand was amazing,” Mejia said. “My proudest moment was watching the MK-38’s operate as designed and destroy surface contacts with speed and precision of action.”

“CSORE is one of the most rewarding events I have ever participated in,” Westbrook said, echoing Mejia’s sentiment. “It shows that we are able to defend Ford and her Sailors from whatever may be sent her way.”

