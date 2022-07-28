NORFOLK, Va. (July 28, 2022) --

The amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) returned to Naval Station Norfolk, July 28, 2022, after spending nearly 18 months in dry-dock selected restricted availability (DSRA).



After returning from Japan in November of 2019, Wasp was on call for humanitarian relief while they conducted anti-submarine warfare (ASW) operations and deck landing qualifications (DLQ) for various squadrons until early 2021. Wasp then entered BAE Systems Shipyard for a comprehensive refurbishment.



During the availability, a number of restorations were completed, including a renovation of the ship’s galley, major upgrades to electrical and weapons systems and an overhaul of the ship’s boilers, steering components and navigation systems.



“Today is a huge milestone for the crew of the ship,” said Lt. Cmdr. Michael Salsgiver, weapon’s department head and DSRA coordinator. “This was an extensive availability that had severe impact on the habitability of the ship.”



Maintenance availabilities are crucial to extending the life of Naval vessels, but require a massive amount of work and collaborative effort from the crew and civilian contractors.



“Wasp is an integral part of our nations war fighting capability, and we’re ecstatic to be back where we belong: back with the Fleet,” said Capt. Nakia Cooper, Wasp’s commanding officer. “Now starts the rewarding work of training to execute whatever tasking we receive. We are truly happy to be back.”



While in Naval Station Norfolk, the ship will enter a continuous maintenance availability to complete more repairs and prepare for future deployments.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2022 Date Posted: 08.03.2022 19:21 Story ID: 426467 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS WASP RETURNS TO NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, by SN Jonathan Wideman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.