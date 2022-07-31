RIMPAC - HMAS Canberra’s Maritime Human Resources Officer

Photo By Christopher Szumlanksi | PACIFIC OCEAN (July 31, 2022) Royal Australian Navy Maritime Human Resources Officers...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Szumlanksi | PACIFIC OCEAN (July 31, 2022) Royal Australian Navy Maritime Human Resources Officers Lt. Cmdr. Laura Watman, left, and Sub-Lt. Katelyn Kirshaw, in the Personnel Office aboard Royal Australian Navy Canberra-class landing helicopter dock HMAS Canberra (L02) during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, three submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Photo by Royal Australian Navy Petty Officer Christopher Szumlanski) see less | View Image Page

Although a relatively new workgroup standing up in 2020, the Maritime Human Resources Officer (MHRO) has proved essential during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022.



HMAS Canberra’s MHRO Lt. Cmdr. Laura Watman has ten Navy years under her belt, previously serving as a Maritime Warfare Officer.



Having achieved her goals and aspirations in that chapter of her life she said her passion for Human Resources and the people space was what prompted the switch.



“My time as an MHRO at sea has encompassed Operation Tonga Assist and now RIMPAC, it’s certainly been a steep learning curve,” said Watman.



An MHRO provides strategic, operational and tactical level human resource (HR) planning and assessment as well as specialist advice to command on all aspects of HR and inform effective decision making.



“Canberra is fortunate, as we were the first ship to have two established MHRO’s on board, but we’re a large crew with capacity to embark hundreds, said Watman.



While she conducted the Task Group J1 function during deployment, Watman’s deputy stepped up and assisted in overseeing the general HR functions of the ship.



“During RIMPAC we’ve seen multiple amphibious and air operations which involve the movements of personnel on and off the ship, sometimes these transfers are opportunistic enabling members to cross decks to platforms within our Task Group,” said Watman, “so staying agile and making sure I am tracking these movements is essential for command.”



With the proper training, Watman is able to adapt to many unforeseen situations.



“Members flying back to Australia for compassionate or welfare related issues require me to ensure they are supported with the mechanisms they need as part of the role,” said Watman. “I think that’s where the function of an MHRO is important. I’m really enjoying the job, it’s rewarding and as the branch grows, knowledge and skills will evolve among the Maritime Personnel Community.”



Watman also expressed how difficult her role can be.



“At times it’s challenging, especially during pre-deployment periods where there is a number of assurance activities that need to occur prior to the ship being ready to deploy,” said Watman, “such as personnel compliance checks and battle worthiness assessment.”



This was Watman’s second RIMPAC, but her first as an MHRO and said the workload in Pearl Harbor was extremely demanding during the first port visit.



“Although it was busy it was a great learning experience and I love RIMPAC, but I am looking forward to a nice break in Hawaii on the second port visit.”



Royal Australian Navy story by Lt. Nancy Cotton.