MCTSSA Hosts Deputy Commandant for Information

Photo By Amy Forsythe | Master Gunnery Sgt. Samuel Castro (left), Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Deputy Commandant for Information and Col. Craig Clarkson, commanding officer of Marine Corps Tactical Systems Support Activity (MCTSSA), discuss the opportunities for testing and how Marines at MCTSSA are impacting the Fleet Marine Forces. (Photo by Amy Forsythe, Public Affairs Officer, MCTSSA)

CAMP PENDLETON, California - Lt. Gen. Matthew Glavy, Deputy Commandant for Information and Master Gunnery Sgt. Samuel Castro, Senior Enlisted Advisor, visited Marine Corps Tactical Systems Support Activity (MCTSSA) at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton June 23, 2022.



The purpose of the visit was to learn more about MCTSSA’s ongoing projects and emerging testing capabilities. DC I leadership met with various teams and discussed preparations for testing events related to 5G expansion efforts, Cyber Red Cell capabilities and the inherent challenges associated with managing cloud systems in disrupted, disconnected, intermittent and low-bandwidth (DDIL) environments. They also toured MCTSSA’s new Marine Littoral Regiment (MLR) Battle Lab which facilitates simulation activities to support command and control scenarios for the newly established unit.



The visit was a chance for Glavy to see MCTSSA’s core capabilities first-hand and meet with team leaders who are developing solutions to make Marines more capable and to better enable the Fleet Marine Forces.