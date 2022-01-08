TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. – Promotions from the 513th Air Control Group enlisted ranks are:
AIRMAN FIRST CLASS
Emvnvcke Yahola, 513th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
AIRMAN
Zachary Collins, 513th Maintenance Squadron
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2022 12:56
|Story ID:
|426433
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 513th ACG August Enlisted Promotions, by MSgt Lauren Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT