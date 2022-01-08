Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    513th ACG August Enlisted Promotions

    The August 2022 enlisted Promotions graphic from the 513th Air Control Group at Tinker

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2022

    Story by Master Sgt. Lauren Kelly 

    513th Air Control Group

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. – Promotions from the 513th Air Control Group enlisted ranks are:

    AIRMAN FIRST CLASS
    Emvnvcke Yahola, 513th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    AIRMAN
    Zachary Collins, 513th Maintenance Squadron

