    507th ARW August Enlisted Promotions

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2022

    Story by Lauren Kelly 

    507th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. – Promotions from the 507th Air Refueling Wing enlisted ranks are:

    MASTER SERGEANT
    Larry Drake, 507th Logistics Readiness Squadron

    TECHNICAL SERGEANT
    Alyssa Betts, 507th Force Support Squadron
    Acacia Camptell , 507th Security Forces Squadron
    Christopher Gibby, 507th Security Forces Squadron
    Maxwell Looney, 507th Force Support Squadron
    James Morgan, 72nd Aerial Port Squadron
    Atueayu Wilson, 507th Force Support Squadron

    STAFF SERGEANT
    Victor Ware, 72nd Aerial Port Squadron

    SENIOR AIRMAN
    Todd Durfee, 507th Security Forces Squadron
    Frances Garrison, 507th Maintenance Squadron
    Deja Ward, 507th Force Support Squadron

    AIRMAN FIRST CLASS
    Christopher Easter, 507th Security Forces Squadron
    Carlos Reyes, 507th Logistics Readiness Squadron

    AIRMAN
    Dominion Etsegbe, 507th Logistics Readiness Squadron
    Melody Etsegbe, 507th Logistics Readiness Squadron

    Date Taken: 08.01.2022
    Date Posted: 08.03.2022 12:27
    Story ID: 426430
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    This work, 507th ARW August Enlisted Promotions, by Lauren Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

