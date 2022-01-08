507th ARW August Enlisted Promotions

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. – Promotions from the 507th Air Refueling Wing enlisted ranks are:
MASTER SERGEANT
Larry Drake, 507th Logistics Readiness Squadron
TECHNICAL SERGEANT
Alyssa Betts, 507th Force Support Squadron
Acacia Camptell , 507th Security Forces Squadron
Christopher Gibby, 507th Security Forces Squadron
Maxwell Looney, 507th Force Support Squadron
James Morgan, 72nd Aerial Port Squadron
Atueayu Wilson, 507th Force Support Squadron
STAFF SERGEANT
Victor Ware, 72nd Aerial Port Squadron
SENIOR AIRMAN
Todd Durfee, 507th Security Forces Squadron
Frances Garrison, 507th Maintenance Squadron
Deja Ward, 507th Force Support Squadron
AIRMAN FIRST CLASS
Christopher Easter, 507th Security Forces Squadron
Carlos Reyes, 507th Logistics Readiness Squadron
AIRMAN
Dominion Etsegbe, 507th Logistics Readiness Squadron
Melody Etsegbe, 507th Logistics Readiness Squadron
