United Through Reading: Honoring the Bush Legacy through Literacy & Family Connections

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK – The United Through Reading Program’s mobile story station visited the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), July 26-27, 2022.

The mobile story station, which is a library and video studio on wheels, provided the Sailors of George H.W. Bush and Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 the opportunity to record themselves reading books to their loved ones before the upcoming deployment.

The two day event was organized by Chief Religious Program Specialist Angel Pacheco and Religious Program Specialist 3rd Class Chauncey Phillips to honor the Bush family legacy and lifetime mission of spreading literacy and resiliency across military families through the program.

“It was a great opportunity to bring this event to our crew prior to our deployment,” said Pacheco. “Families will be able to have a recording during the first portion of deployment, instead of waiting for Sailors to mail the first recording. It was a great morale enhancing event."

The Mobile Story Unit’s visit to George H.W. Bush also marked a successful first visit to the east coast, with 71 Sailors participating in 81 recorded reading sessions and taking home many free children’s books.

"The act of shared reading has a profound impact on the connection between the reader and the child,” said Laura Steiner, program manager Navy East, United Through Reading. “We strive to enable service members the opportunity to maintain and grow this connection during deployments and other times of separation, wherever they serve. It is our pleasure to make this accessible through our on-board Story Stations, our App, and our Mobile Story Stations. We hope this week's visit from our Mobile Story Station brings a positive start to the USS George H. W. Bush's upcoming deployment for its crew and their families.”

United Through Reading video recording sessions will continue at sea across CSG-10 as coordinated by the respective ships’ religious ministry teams of chaplains and religious program specialists. Any Sailor is able to talk to a religious program specialist, chaplain, or representative about recording a video while out to sea. After the video is recorded, the video and card will be mailed to the recipient’s home through the command ministries department and United Through Reading on the Sailor’s behalf.

“Chaplains care for the soul of the Sailor and their families, and the best way to show that, is through acts of compassion,” said Cmdr. Douglas Grace, CSG-10 chaplain. “Our entire George H.W. Bush Strike Group has built a foundation of leadership and compassion that starts at home. Just as Barbara Bush believed in family as the foundation for a legacy to endure, the Sailors within the Strike Group shared their passion for literacy by using the United through Reading program that facilitates a read-aloud experience for military families. This proven benefit strengthens family bonds and encourages early childhood literacy."

George H.W. Bush provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable warfighting capability as the flagship of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group which maintains maritime stability and security to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests.

