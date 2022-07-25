Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Base Exchange reinvests dividends into Raider quality of life

    Base Exchange reinvests dividends into Raider quality of life

    Photo By Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood | Bettina Cicirello-Frederick, Dyess/Goodfellow Exchange Army and Air Force Exchange...... read more read more

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    In 2021, Goodfellow Base Exchange patrons generated $147,206 in financial support. Those dividends go to support Raider quality of life programs administered by the 17th Force Support Squadron.

    "In essence, when Goodfellow patrons shop at the Base Exchange, we are reinvesting in ourselves," said Col. Eugene Moore, 17th Mission Support Group commander.

    These funds support base-wide events that we are not actually funded to execute. For example, sports day, return form exodus events, and most recently, the barbeque competition held at the Powell Event Center.

    In 2021, the Army and Air Force Exchange Service worldwide returned $205 million in dividends to the military community.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2022
    Date Posted: 08.03.2022 11:24
    Story ID: 426422
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Base Exchange reinvests dividends into Raider quality of life, by SrA Ethan Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Base Exchange reinvests dividends into Raider quality of life

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Base Exchange
    17th Training Wing
    AETC
    Goodfellow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT