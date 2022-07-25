Base Exchange reinvests dividends into Raider quality of life

In 2021, Goodfellow Base Exchange patrons generated $147,206 in financial support. Those dividends go to support Raider quality of life programs administered by the 17th Force Support Squadron.



"In essence, when Goodfellow patrons shop at the Base Exchange, we are reinvesting in ourselves," said Col. Eugene Moore, 17th Mission Support Group commander.



These funds support base-wide events that we are not actually funded to execute. For example, sports day, return form exodus events, and most recently, the barbeque competition held at the Powell Event Center.



In 2021, the Army and Air Force Exchange Service worldwide returned $205 million in dividends to the military community.

