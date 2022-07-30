First Team Showcases Cavalry Skills at Rodeo

GATESVILLE, Texas –Whether riding tanks into battle or demonstrating expert marksman skills at a rodeo, the First Team shows courage no matter what is the foe.



Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV, 1st Cavalry Division commanding general, joined Troopers assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment (HCD) in attending the Gatesville Riding Club Rodeo in Gatesville, Texas, July 30.



“The Horse Cavalry Detachment does a couple things for us,” said Richardson as he introduced the detachment. “Events such as the Gatesville Rodeo allow us to extend our relationship with the local community, and it really shows the solidarity of both Fort Hood and the surrounding communities.”



The HCD frequently travels to perform demonstrations for the surrounding communities as well as doing a demo every Thursday at their detachment on Fort Hood open to the public.



“I just love the energy of the rodeo,” said Cpt. Abigail Edwards, 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment commander. “I love watching all the hard work and horsemanship that goes into it, and knowing how much preparation goes into an event like this is amazing to see.”



The HCD plays a vital role in maintaining the history of the 1st Cavalry Division. During the rodeo, they demonstrated tactics and horsemanship from the 1870’s such as conducting mounted drill and ceremony movements that old Cavalry units would have performed at a walk, trot, and canter. Following drill and ceremony, the HCD utilized different weapons systems of the late 1800’s to include the 1873 Springfield Carbine, the 1873 Colt Single Action Revolver, and the 1860 Light Cavalry Saber.



“Seeing the Horse Cavalry Detachment perform for us made me proud to be an American,” said Geoffrey Jenkins, rodeo spectator. “Seeing these Troopers was incredible, and it was a great thing to remind our youngsters what our Troopers are out fighting for.”



Richardson concluded by thanking Gatesville for allowing the First Team to come to their rodeo and cannot wait to support the community during future events.

