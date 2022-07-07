Introducing Maj. Jose Quintanilla 17th LRS Commander

Maj. Jose Quintanilla took command of the 17th Logistics Readiness Squadron in a change of command ceremony, May 20.



Originally born in Mexico, Quintanilla claims Houston, Texas as home, and is a Houston Astros fan.



Quintanilla and his wife, Sylvia have been married for 18 years. They are the parents of two boys, Cristian and José Ángel, who were both born at Yokota Air Base, Japan.



Since taking command, Quintanilla has expressed big plans for Team Goodfellow and the 17th LRS.



“I plan on making a positive impact on Goodfellow by being a team player and a proactive squadron commander that sincerely cares for his squadron and surrounding community,” said Quintanilla.



Bringing experience from seven previous bases, Quintanilla is ready to lead his team and support the 17th Training Wing’s mission.



A double bypass surgery offered clarity to his leadership priorities.



“My priorities have become clearer,” said Quintanilla. “Faith, family, and service. I will hold true to my faith and strive to live my life as if it were my last day. I will cherish my family and be a supportive husband and father. And I will continue to serve holding dear the Air Force core values of integrity first, service before self, and excellence in everything I do!”



Quintanilla has learned a lot in 25 years of service. In this time, he has found that servant leadership is the most effective style and will couple it with a “family first, mission always” mindset. He and his team will do things “safe, by the book, and on time” while he leads the 17th LRS.

