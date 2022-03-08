Getting Outside on NAS Pensacola

Courtesy Photo | Jayden Hale and Jamari Watts walk along the seawall on NAS Pensacola enjoying views of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Jayden Hale and Jamari Watts walk along the seawall on NAS Pensacola enjoying views of the water and wildlife. see less | View Image Page

By Ens. Meaghan M. Anderson



Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola is a beautiful base. With so much to see and do, being stationed here can be a great adventure, especially for those who love to spend their time outside.



Between the beaches, wetlands and pine and oak groves, there’s no shortage of scenery and places to connect with nature. There is plenty of history to be found along the way too. Whether just arriving to NAS Pensacola or simply wanting to learn more about its history, getting out and seeing the base is best done on foot or on bike. There’s no shortage of trails of varying length that are all great for walking or running, and some allow for bike riding too.



The trails and sites across NAS Pensacola are maintained by the Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Department. A trail guide complete with a map and descriptions of these trails can be found in the lobby of the MWR department which is adjoined to the Radford Gym. The guide details where each trail goes, whether it’s paved and provides distance and difficulty. The trail guide even highlights trails maintained on Corry Station and Blue Angel Recreation located at 2100 Bronson Road in Pensacola. Many of these trails provide a glimpse of the water, be it the Bayou Grande, the wetland marsh or Pensacola Bay. Most of the trails also go through the pine and oak groves across base giving trail goers the chance to enjoy some shade and admire the foliage.



Robin Morrissey, MWR fitness director, encourages everyone to get out and explore these trails.



“Join [MWR] races for a chance to see them all,” Morrissey urged.



MWR typically hosts at least one race a month and the trails are featured in many of them. If races aren’t available at a time that works, just pick a trail off the map to get started.



Capt. Terrence Shashaty, commanding officer, NAS Pensacola, is a big proponent of getting outside too. It’s the best way to see the base.



“I encourage everyone to get outside and run or bike. Along the seawall, there are places you can stop and read about the history of Pensacola and this base while you run,” Shashaty



Across the base there are signs and plaques detailing the history of the area. These signs make for the perfect spot to take a break during a jog and learn about what makes NAS Pensacola unique.



“One of my favorite rides was one I took with my daughter. We biked along the seawall to the Five Flags Promenade. There’s an awesome compass inlay in the brick there and you can read about the history of Pensacola and why it’s called the City of Five Flags. It’s a great glimpse into history,” Shashaty said.



With so much to see and even more to learn it's no wonder why everyone from the Commanding Officer down recommends seeing the base this way.



But it is important to keep in mind how to stay safe when on base. According to the Safety Office at NAS Pensacola, it’s best to stay off the road and stick to bike paths and walking trails whenever possible.



Per Jeff Grosso, safety manager, “For bicycles, it’s strongly recommended to ride strictly on bike paths for roads where the speed limit is 45 [mph] or over.”



This is especially important when riding a bike toward the West Gate where the speed limit is in fact 45 mph. Sticking to the bike trail on the roadside is the safest option. If being on the road is unavoidable, keep in mind that when biking, follow the same rules as a car. That means keeping with the flow of traffic and stopping at all lights and stop signs.



Grosso continues, “Remember too, the rules for walkers and runners require that when you’re on the road you’re going in the opposite direction of traffic so you can see what’s coming and know if you need to get off the street.”



If on the street, avoid wearing headphones in order to be able to hear cars and sirens. Be mindful of volume when using headphones, even walking along a trail or sidewalk. A great idea is to invest in a pair of bone conduction headphones. Rather than going in your ears, they sit outside them and transmit sound through vibration.



“Bone conduction headphones are a great way to listen to music while still being able to hear what’s going on around you. It’s easier to stay safe using them,” Rich Caudill, safety specialist, explained.



Even exclusively on the trails, it's best to be aware of your surroundings. Wildlife and hazards are still present even on base.



Shashaty was quick to point out some safety tips, “Have a plan; know your route and where you’re going, avoid unnecessary risks and let someone else know where you’re going. Especially at night.”



Whatever your motivations for getting outside, be it exercise, history, nature or simply some fresh air, knowing where to go and how to stay safe is key. The trails across NAS Pensacola offer just that, giving trail goers a variety of places to explore on base with beautiful scenery and an interesting story all on a maintained path. There truly is no better way to get to know NAS Pensacola, so grab some water and a bottle of sunscreen and start a new journey today.