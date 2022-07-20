Congratulations EDP Cadre X Graduates

Participants of Norfolk Naval Shipyard's (NNSY) Executive Development Program (EDP) Cadre X celebrated their achievements in a graduation ceremony held July 20.



Lamont Ming (Code 300N), Johnnie Mason (Code 900F), Jernai Ellis (Code 2340), and Jay Allen (Code 700) received their certificate of completion from this competitive program, which selected four of the best-qualified applicants from across the shipyard. The EDP provided the participants opportunities for mentorship and shadowing of senior leaders from across the naval enterprise. Participants were able to gain a better understanding of what leaders are working on in their day-to-day activities, as well as the operational tempo and functionalities of the shipyards and bases at the executive level across the country. Due to COVID-19 guidelines set by the commands, this once year-long program was condensed into a six-month timeframe, with Cadre X the first to complete the challenge.



“These four were able to take on many opportunities, from traveling across the country, shadowing leadership from the shipyard as well as other commands, and working together on group projects to aid in the shipyard’s growing success,” said George Fitzgerald, the executive sponsor for the NNSY EDP. “Together, they were able to get a broader picture of the shipyard as a whole. I’ll quote Jay, ‘I didn’t know what the shipyard looked like from my position until I could step back and see the shipyard as a whole.’ This cadre worked hard and gelled together as a team and took on every experience ready to learn and grow. I appreciate the long journey and overcoming the challenges they all faced during their time in the program, especially in the condensed timeframe and scheduling. I appreciate all of their perseverance – that’s what leadership is all about. If something isn’t working out, find a way to overcome. I look forward to seeing where the future takes them.”



Cadre X, in addition to being the first to tackle the new COVID requirements, also is the first group to participate in the project management fundamentals course at the start of the program. This gave them a better understanding of the world they would be stepping into as future leaders of the shipyard. In addition, they traveled to Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), the other public shipyards, Naval Foundry and Propeller Center in Philadelphia, the Pentagon, and more – each command providing them new opportunities to learn from leaders in their respective fields.



EDP Manager Danie Larrew said, “These four had to jump into the program running and they took it all in stride, taking on whatever challenge came their way and jumping at every opportunity to learn and gain experiences across the enterprise. Just understanding the breadth of what we do here is awe-inspiring – when you get to see everything together and how it works, it’s pretty awesome. The cadre echoes that sentiment. I’m really proud of all of you – thank you for your patience, your flexibility, and your absolute undying determination to get what you want out of the program while serving the command."

