898th Munitions Squadron Celebrates 30 years of deterrence

Junior enlisted members assigned to the 898th Munitions Squadron raced to transfer their cargo the fastest in the Down Rodeo at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., July 29, 2022. The Down Rodeo was a celebration for the 898th MUNS to dress up as cowboys and have a munitions transfer race.

898 MUNS celebrates 30 years of deterrence

KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. -- The 898th Munitions Squadron (MUNS) celebrated its 30th anniversary with a ceremony at Kirtland Air Force Base, July 29. The ceremony recognized the hard work of the 898th MUNS and the contributions made in support of the United States’ national defense.



“Hitting the 30th anniversary is special for my Airmen and myself, because of where they fit into the national defense and supporting operational wings,” stated Maj. Robert Drumm, 898th MUNS commander. “We really just wanted to come out today to celebrate and recognize all the previous Airmen's hard work that got us to this point, but then also the Airmen's work today that continues what they started.”



By celebrating the Airmen, it also allows them to see all the accomplishments they have made throughout the years. Airman 1st Class Frett Perry, 898th MUNS nuclear weapons technician, reflects on the importance of his job not only for Kirtland but for the U.S. Air Force as a whole.



“The sheer amount of critical resources that Kirtland not only is providing to other bases but also transferring in and out of the base, really puts a staple on the fact that the U.S. is still a superpower and that we hold capabilities that would scare our adversaries,” said Perry.



The 898th MUNS provides crucial assistance to supply the Air Force with some of the world's most advanced deterrents.



“We support operational wings through two major commands and then across the Department of the Air Force as we support multiple operational wings as they work towards deterrence and surety for our country, but also our allies and partners around the world,” said Drumm



Kirtland houses a vast supply of mission assets that play a pivotal role in national security. This makes the Air Force the tip of the spear with how fast Kirtland can deliver these products around the world.



“I would like previous Airmen to know that their hard work was not for nothing, that their hard work 30 years ago, to get us to this milestone is recognized today,” said Drumm. “And then for my airmen who couldn't be here today or all Airmen, across the Air Force, who couldn't be here. That hard work continues today. We're here to just continue their legacy in the deterrence world.”