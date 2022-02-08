Linebacker of the Week: Airman 1st Class Elaine Warren

Photo By Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Elaine Warren, client systems technician with the...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Elaine Warren, client systems technician with the 644th Combat Communications Squadron, receives the Linebacker of the Week Award from U.S. Air Force Col. Larry Fenner, 36th Wing vice commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. John E. Payne, 36th Wing command chief, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 27, 2022. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s Mission, Vision and Priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Allison Martin) see less | View Image Page

Andersen Air Force Base, Guam-- U.S. Air Force, Airman 1st Class Elaine Warren, client systems operations technician with the 644th Combat Communications Squadron, was recognized as the 36th Wing’s Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 27, 2022.



The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s Mission, Vision and Priorities.



As a client systems technician, Warren is responsible for operating and maintaining communications packages worth $44 million, providing network services throughout the Indo-Pacific theater. After arriving at Andersen AFB in August 2021, Warren enabled the U.S. Air Force’s first, fifth generation fighter Dynamic Force Employment operation, by providing complete cyberspace capabilities, facilitating F-35 maintenance in austere locations, intelligence, and mission planning functions. These efforts led to the success of 116 joint sorties, projecting U.S. airpower capabilities to adversaries around the world.



Additionally, Warren participated in the Pacific Air Forces’ largest tri-lateral exercise where she set up tactical network systems worth $8 million across six locations, which enabled reliable command, control and computer capabilities to five allied nations and 114 aircraft.



“My experience in the Air Force has proven to me that joining was one of the best decisions I have ever made,” said Warren. “The opportunities I have here and continue to have here are something I will never experience anywhere else.”



Warren completed PACAF’s only Field Craft Hostile training, Dragon Forge, showcasing her ability to be a Multi-Capable Airman. During this training, students were placed in realistic and strenuous scenarios meant to refine their survival skills in hostile and unpredictable environments. Training objectives during Dragon Forge consisted of weapons firing, combatives, communications, team movements, land navigation, air base opening, and perimeter security. Her efforts and leadership skills during the training led to her selection as the Dragon Forge Superior Performer.



Warren has completed 70 hours of professional development training, fostering resiliency and connections with peers across the wing. Her professionalism and commitment to personal dignity earned her the wing’s Dormitory of the Quarter award. She was also selected to represent all Airmen who live in the dorms to discuss quality of life with command leadership. This resulted in her receiving a coin from command chief of PACAF.



“It is important to work hard because that is how you get out of your comfort zone,” said Warren. “Working hard will lead you to putting yourself into new situations and experience different things.”



The term Linebacker is rooted deep within Team Andersen’s history. Operation Linebacker II took place on Dec. 18, 1972, and was the largest number of heavy bomber strikes launched by the U.S. Air Force since the end of World War II. During the operation, B-52s from Andersen flew round-the-clock bombing missions over North Vietnam to destroy major targets in Hanoi and Haiphong in an effort to bring the Democratic Republic of Vietnam back to negotiations.



The recipient will have the opportunity to sign a “Linebacker” football jersey that will be displayed in the Wing Headquarters building.



Way to go, Warren!