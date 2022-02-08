The year of Barnett: Fort Sill’s 2022 Drill Sergeant of the Year is inducted into Audie Murphy Club

Photo By Christopher Wilson | Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill's Drill Sergeant of the Year, Sgt. 1st Class...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Wilson | Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill's Drill Sergeant of the Year, Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Barnett was inducted into the prestigious Sergeant Audie Murphy Club, Fort Sill Red Leg Chapter, during a ceremony July 29, 2022/ see less | View Image Page

FORT SILL, Okla. (August 2, 2022) — A ceremony took place Friday, July 29, 2022, to honor and induct Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Barnett into the prestigious Fort Sill Redleg Chapter of the Sergeant Audie Murphy Club (SAMC).



Barnett’s induction took place just six weeks after earning the title of Fort Sill’s Drill Sergeant of the Year (DSOY).



She began her Army career at Fort Sill Jan. 22, 2011. Since enlisting, Barnett has donned many roles and responsibilities, including team leader, squad leader, and battalion chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear noncommissioned officer in charge. In each position, Barnett excelled.



“I think [these are] huge accomplishments for myself,” Barnett said, regarding her induction into the SAMC and winning DSOY. “I take them very personally, because this is all for the Soldiers.”



“I don't think [the SAMC induction], specifically, is for my personal gain,” Barnett continued.

“It was just a reflection of my leadership over the years. Not many females are inducted into this chapter, so the fact that there is more diversity, gender-wise, is a very, very good thing.”



Named after Sergeant Audie Murphy – a World War II hero, movie actor, country and western song writer and poet – the SAMC is a nonprofit, private organization consisting of the top two percent of noncommissioned officers into respective chapters across Army installations. Members are selected via demonstrated leadership, professionalism and overall military knowledge.



When asked what motivates her to excel in her Army career, Barnett gave credit to her Soldiers and the desire to operate outside of her comfort zone.



“So, what motivates me, I would say, personally, is my Soldiers and my determination. I feel like once I'm putting myself out there, other NCO peers, subordinates, and even those senior to me, will be inspired… so I think that's my current drive right now. Get myself out there and challenge myself.”



Barnett said she similarly hopes to instill the value of being a determined leader to her Soldiers and inspire everyone she leads to act as a “person,” not a “dictator.”



“As a leader,” Barnett said, “I believe if you have an understanding of how your Soldiers operate and who they are, you will get way more of an outcome versus being strict to the book. Yes, follow the regulations, but also have the interpersonal communication, and have that good relationship with yourself.”



In turn, Barnett said her Soldiers equally inspire her.



“[The Soldiers] I’ve had in the past are all staff sergeants now,” Barnett said. “They motivate me to keep pushing because they're coming up after me very fast. [My Soldiers] have drive, motivation, and the mentality to strive for excellence. I think that also continues to keep me motivated… They keep me on my toes.”