Plymouth native serves U.S. Navy at Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – A Plymouth, Minnesota, native joins Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command as a member of the U.S. Navy.



U.S. Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command directs and oversees more than 2,500 globally distributed military and civilian personnel who collect, process and exploit environmental information to assist Fleet and Joint Commanders in all warfare areas to make better decisions, based on assured environmental information, faster than the adversary.



Chief Petty Officer Leigh Windham joined the Navy 12 years ago. In that time, Windham has earned five Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, as well as one Navy Commendation Medal.



Today, Windham serves as an aerographer's mate.



Aerographer's mates are the expert in meteorology and oceanography. They use skills in science and math to calculate weather patterns, analyze data and distribute forecasts to ships and squadrons around the world, providing accurate measures of air pressure, temperature, wind speed and sea state.



Windham and fellow aerographer’s mates are not just “weathermen”– they are integral members of the Information Warfare Community, aiding with critical knowledge in any battlespace. Serving in the Navy means they are part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.



As a member of the U.S. Navy, Windham, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.

