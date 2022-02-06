A Therapy Unlike No Other

Courtesy Photo | Staff members from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command San Diego (NMRTCSD)...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Staff members from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command San Diego (NMRTCSD) interact with miniature horses from the Cornerstone Equine Therapy Center, a local non-profit organization committed to saving and restoring the lives of active duty service members, veterans, and first responders battling service-related emotional, mental, and physical trauma. NMRTC San Diego’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMRTC San Diego employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. see less | View Image Page

The healing power of a miniature horse is often unknown to the broader public, but at Naval Medicine Readiness and Training Command San Diego (NMRTCSD), these fury friends have become a welcome presence.



“Being able to visit NMRTC San Diego on a monthly basis to build morale for patients and medical staff is something we value tremendously,” said Ms. Judy Beckett, Cornerstone Equine Therapy Center's executive director. “So many people are surprised to learn just how instinctive of an animal horses are and how they possess an exceptional ability to empathize with people.”



With military service and stress being synonymous for the average Sailor or Marine, contributing factors include high work demand, separation from loved ones, and deployment related stressors. However, not all stress is necessarily bad as it can help improve our mental and physical performance.



“Our horses serve as a coping mechanism for those who are overburdened with stress and other mental health conditions that far exceed what anyone would consider reasonable stress,” said Beckett.



Cornerstone’s mission is to save and restore the lives of active duty service members, veterans, and first responders battling service-related emotional, mental, and physical trauma.



The 14-year partnership between NMRTCSD and Cornerstone Equine Therapy Center provides our Sailors, Marines, and medical teams with access to a powerful and meaningful resource for healing of body, mind, and spirit. It’s one more resource to aid in coping with stress and optimize our daily performance, in an unconventional, yet effective way.



In addition to their monthly visits, Cornerstone offers one-day retreats, three-day retreats, riding programs, and private therapy sessions at their facility in Escondido, Calif.



Our Navy Medicine enterprise offers the following stress management techniques:

Create Positive Habits – Exercise regularly, get enough sleep, and stay hydrated.

Embrace A Challenge Mindset – While we cannot control our circumstances, we can choose how we think and respond.

Connect With Others – You should not be alone as you encounter stressful episodes.

Take Time To Re-Charge – From taking a break to taking time off, it is important that you invest in the priority of taking care of yourself by engaging in activities you find uplifting.



“To see the changes in people’s faces as they encounter or ponies for the first time, third time, or the fifth time, it’s always a pleasure to know that what we bring has a cathartic power – one of the most powerful cathartic powers we can experience with another living creature,” said Beckett. “Our ponies instantly draw you into a mindset where it’s you and the pony, and ponies are surprisingly amazing listeners and healers.”



NMRTCSD’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high-quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere.