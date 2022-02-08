Photo Essay: August 2022 training convoy to Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Service members drive military vehicles in a convoy to Fort McCoy, Wis., on Aug. 1,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Service members drive military vehicles in a convoy to Fort McCoy, Wis., on Aug. 1, 2022, en route to participation in training operations at the installation. The post traditionally has some of its busiest training operations take place in the summer months, including August. Tens of thousands of troops train at Fort McCoy every year, and the installation's motto is to be "The Total Force Training Center." (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Service members drive military vehicles in a convoy to Fort McCoy, Wis., on Aug. 1, 2022, en route to participation in training operations at the installation.



The post traditionally has some of its busiest training operations take place in the summer months, including August.



Tens of thousands of troops train at Fort McCoy every year, and the installation's motto is to be "The Total Force Training Center."



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



