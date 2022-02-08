Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Small Business Office Wins 2022 DON Acquisition Excellence Award

    NAVFAC Small Business Office Wins 2022 DON Acquisition Excellence Award

    DC, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2022

    Story by Christopher Dunne 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command HQ

    The Office of the Assistant Secretary for Research, Development, Acquisition announced the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Office of Small Business Programs (OSBP), as the winner of the 2022 Secretary’s Cup Award on Jul. 13. The award was announced as part of the Department of Navy (DON) Acquisition Excellence Awards program.

    The Acquisition Excellence Awards recognizes individuals and organizations that have demonstrated excellent performance in the acquisition and sustainment of products and services for the Navy and Marine Corps.

    The Secretary’s Cup Award recognizes a DON echelon 2 or 3 command, which exemplifies the highest examples of small business acquisition excellence and whose achievement brings significant credit to the DON acquisition community.

    “Our small business team executes contracts across 100 field offices with 13 dedicated small business professionals and 50 small business professional acquisition reps,” said Rear Adm. John Korka, NAVFAC’s commander, and the Navy’s chief of Civil Engineers.

    “This team plays a vital role in ensuring NAVFAC provides maximum small business opportunities.”

    Korka noted that NAVFAC’s OSBP awarded more than 17,000 small business awards valued at $4.2 billion during the 2021 fiscal year.

    OSBP Director Bianca Henderson called it a “huge win” for the team.

    “We competed against five of the 10 Navy buying commands, and were successful by having the highest small business spending rate and exceeding all of our small business goals for the 2021 fiscal year,” said Henderson.

    “This is a TEAM award and I wish to take this time to thank all of our leaders, small business professionals, and workforce for your unwavering commitment to our mission,” Korka said. “Congratulations to all on a job well done!”

    The DON Acquisition Excellence Awards will be presented in a ceremony Nov. 3 in the Pentagon Auditorium.

    For more news from Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, visit https://www.navy.mil/naval-facilities-engineering-command/.

