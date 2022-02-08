ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. -- Maj. Gen. John Healy will accept command of Air Force Reserve Command at the Museum of Aviation in a ceremony here August 3.



Healy, who was confirmed by the Senate last night, will replace Lt. Gen. Richard Scobee, who served as the Chief of the Air Force Reserve and Commander of AFRC since September 2018. Scobee is retiring after 36 years of service.



As the new commander, Healy will have full responsibility for the U.S. Air Force’s reserve forces comprised of more than 74,000 Airmen and civilians at three numbered air forces, one space wing, 33 flying wings, 12 flying groups and other subordinate units. As Chief of Air Force Reserve, he will serve as principal adviser on reserve matters to the Secretary of the Air Force and the Air Force Chief of Staff.



General Charles Q. Brown, Jr., Chief of Staff of the Air Force, will preside over the ceremony next Wednesday.



Healy entered the Air Force in 1989, receiving his commission from the Air Force ROTC program at the University of Connecticut. Healy has not only commanded at the squadron, group, wing and numbered Air Force levels but has served in a variety of high-level positions—with the most recent being deputy to the Chief of Air Force Reserve, Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia. The general is a command pilot with more than 5,000 military hours and 402 combat hours in the T-37, T-38, C-141B, C-17A, C-5A/B. Healy has also flown for the civilian airline industry, logging flight time on the Boeing 737 and the Airbus 320.



Those interested in watching the change of command ceremony can view it via AFRC’s facebook live event here August 3rd at 10:00 EST:



https://fb.me/e/1WcCbm4EC

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2022 Date Posted: 08.02.2022 15:28 Story ID: 426357 Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force Reserve Command to hold change of command ceremony, by Lt. Col. Jon Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.