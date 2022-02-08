WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael E. Langley was confirmed by the Senate Monday to be appointed to the rank of General and will be promoted to his next rank in a ceremony in Washington, D.C. Saturday.



Langley’s promotion will mark the first time a Black Marine had served as a four-star general in the 246-year history of the Marine Corps. At his promoted rank, Langley will serve as the commander of U.S Africa Command in Stuttgart, Germany, and will command all U.S. military forces in Africa.



Langley is a native of Shreveport, Louisiana and graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington. He commissioned as a 2nd Lt. in 1985 as an Artillery Officer. Langley has commanded Marines at every level from platoon to regiment, serving in Okinawa, Japan and Afghanistan.



As a General Officer, Langley has held billets including Deputy Commanding General for II Marine Expeditionary Force, Commanding General for 2d Marine Expeditionary Brigade, Commander for Marine Forces Europe and Africa, Deputy Commanding general for Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, and Deputy Commander for Marine Forces Command and Marine Forces Northern Command.



Lt. Gen. Langley’s formal military education includes the U.S. Marine Corps Amphibious Warfare School and College of Naval Command and Staff. He holds multiple advanced degrees including a Master’s Degree in National Security Strategic Studies from the U.S. Naval War College and Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2022 Date Posted: 08.02.2022 15:27 Story ID: 426356 Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt. Gen. Michael Langley confirmed for promotion to General, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.