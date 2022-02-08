25 Nations Participate in Global Sentinel 22

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. - U.S. Space Command hosted Global Sentinel’s annual capstone event from July 25 to Aug. 3, 2022, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif.



Global Sentinel is USSPACECOM’s premier security cooperation effort, design to strengthen and grow international partnership, improve operational collaboration and promote responsible behavior in the space domain.



Maj. Gen. DeAnna M. Burt, Combined Force Space Component Command commander and Space Operations Command deputy commander, delivered opening remarks, explaining how Global Sentinel demonstrates USSPACECOM’s commitment to strengthening international partnerships.



"How do we, as free-faring nations want to operate in the space domain, and how do we set that up?” Burt posed to the GS22 audience. "There's the free and fair use of the domain for all, but when threats to the domain arise, how do we have a united front and respond as a coalition, as they do in every other domain? We're looking for all of us to work together and solve problems together because this will not be done alone by one nation."



Global Sentinel began in 2014 with seven participating nations, and steadily increased that number year-to-year. For GS22, participation from 25 nations includes the U.S., Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Israel, Spain, Finland, France, United Kingdom, Greece, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Netherlands, Norway, New Zealand, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Sweden, Thailand and Ukraine.



USSPACECOM established a program called “pathway to partnerships,” which establishes a method for allies and partners to integrate with the command. The pathway allows a space capable country to join at the appropriate level and then progressively deepen their integration with the U.S. over time. GS22 is one avenue in which nations who have Space Situational Awareness agreements with USSPACECOM can deepen their integration with the command.



“I cannot emphasize enough the importance of international collaboration in space, as no single country can face this vast domain alone.” said Colonel SeongHwan Choi, Republic of Korea Headquarter Space Center director and legacy partner with the U.S.,” I’m convinced that Global Sentinel is the optimal opportunity for generating synergy as we work together with all space-faring nations around the globe.”



Each participating nation was asked to support a regional multinational space operations center to command and control their space situational awareness sensors to detect, monitor and track objects in orbit. They were also asked to respond to scenarios, designed to model real-world events requiring multinational cooperation.



“As a country with a developing space agency the scenarios were key to answering the question, ‘how do you do space domain awareness?’” said Squadron Leader Derek Bezuidenhout, New Zealand Air Force Space Operations Integration lead, “the entry level scenarios provided a lot of great information on how to analyze and apply awareness in space. Additionally, we’ll be better prepared in aspects such as training and equipping our space professionals. Most of all, the contacts and relationships we’re able to build has proven a priceless takeaway from Global Sentinel.”



Maj. Gen. Michael Morrissey, U.S. Space Command plans and policy director, spoke about how Global Sentinel promotes an international rules-based order, which is important for all space sharing nations.



“Strengthening our relationships with allies and partners is crucial to maintaining a secure, safe and sustainable space environment,” said Morrissey. “To this end, we are expanding our network of partner nations, international organizations and commercial entities. We are focused on enhancing our interoperability with allies and partners and sharing information that brings situational awareness, mutual support and technological innovation to the space enterprise.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2022 Date Posted: 08.02.2022 13:34 Story ID: 426331 Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 25 Nations Participate in Global Sentinel 22, by John Ayre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.