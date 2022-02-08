Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Autonomous Research Equipment in Lake Superior

    DULUTH, MN, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    SAILDRONE INC. requests that vessels transiting in vicinity of the “Saildrones” proceed with caution and
    remain more than 500 meters away from the research equipment. This will ensure the drones can collect data
    without human interference and prevent any collisions.

    The drones will have track lines nearshore and offshore throughout Lake Superior. Sampling sites include
    Wisconsin near Madeline Island, Devils Island, Sand Island, Port Wing; Michigan near the upper entry of the
    Keweenaw Waterway, Ontonagon; Minnesota near Grand Portage, Hovland, Grand Marais, Taconite Harbor,
    Two Harbors and Duluth. Other sites are near Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada.

    For more information about the “Saildrones” please contact SAILDRONE INC. Mission Control at (510)
    722-6070 or via email at missioncontrol@saildrone.com or contact the Marine Safety Unit Duluth at (218)
    725-380.

    -USCG-

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2022
    Date Posted: 08.02.2022 12:33
    Story ID: 426327
    Location: DULUTH, MN, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Autonomous Research Equipment in Lake Superior, by PO3 Omar Faba, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Great Lakes
    Lake Superior
    Marine Environmental Protection
    Saildrone

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT