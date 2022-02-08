Autonomous Research Equipment in Lake Superior

SAILDRONE INC. requests that vessels transiting in vicinity of the “Saildrones” proceed with caution and

remain more than 500 meters away from the research equipment. This will ensure the drones can collect data

without human interference and prevent any collisions.



The drones will have track lines nearshore and offshore throughout Lake Superior. Sampling sites include

Wisconsin near Madeline Island, Devils Island, Sand Island, Port Wing; Michigan near the upper entry of the

Keweenaw Waterway, Ontonagon; Minnesota near Grand Portage, Hovland, Grand Marais, Taconite Harbor,

Two Harbors and Duluth. Other sites are near Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada.



For more information about the “Saildrones” please contact SAILDRONE INC. Mission Control at (510)

722-6070 or via email at missioncontrol@saildrone.com or contact the Marine Safety Unit Duluth at (218)

725-380.



-USCG-

