1st Brigade Conducts Exercise in Preparation for JRTC

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. - Soldiers from 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conducted screen and depth training exercises July 28, 2022, as part of Operation Bastogne Phoenix, Fort Campbell, Ky.



Operation Bastogne Phoenix is an annual field training exercise that allows 1st Brigade Soldiers to train in various areas to prepare for their rotations to the Joint Readiness Training Center-Fort Polk, Louisiana.



The purpose of the screen and depth mission was to delay and confine enemy movement to an established engagement area during the simulated attack occurring later that night. By stopping the movement of enemy attack, this allows more time to act in their defensive positions.



During the mission, Soldiers set up obstacles with the intent to destroy as many of the enemy’s vehicles and infantry from concealed defensive positions before withdrawing to secondary defensive lines.



1st Lt. Nerrissa Siwitz, a platoon leader from 1st Squadron, 32nd Cavalry Regiment, 1st BCT, is excited to participate in Operation Bastogne Phoenix because of the quality training opportunities it provides for her and her Soldiers..



“This was a really good training exercise to prepare for our JRTC training rotation coming up in September,” said Siwitz.



Siwitz’s platoon was tasked with preparing an engagement area for the night's attack.



“We utilized obstacles to create an engagement area in the direction we believe the enemy will be approaching from,” she said. “Our objective is to delay and fix them in our engagement area, and give the rest of the brigade more time to react in their defensive positions.”



Siwitz said this field training exercise helps Soldiers understand why keeping their equipment maintained and ready for operations at all times in a field environment is crucial for meeting the needs of the mission.



“The biggest thing is making sure that we have our maintenance in order so we understand what we need to take out and make sure everything is working,” Siwitz elaborated. “Making sure our vehicles and equipment are ready to go at a moment’s notice makes it that much easier to accomplish any mission we are tasked with.”



Siwitz also said the training exercises provide the opportunity to practice using equipment that may not be used on a regular basis.



“Making sure that everyone is properly trained on how to use all of their equipment is something that we are mindful of with some of the equipment we don’t necessarily use everyday,” Siwitz said. “Exercises like Bastogne Phoenix allow us to train on equipment we aren’t always able to utilize regularly.”



Training exercises like Operation Bastogne Phoenix and JRTC are crucial for Soldiers to gain and keep the necessary skills to fight and win missions.



“I’m really proud of my Soldiers’ performance during Operation Bastogne Phoenix,” Siwitz said.

“They’ve shown great resiliency and effort while being out here, and I’m really glad we got to participate in the exercise and be able to plan and execute subsequent missions.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2022 Date Posted: 08.02.2022 Story ID: 426326 Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US by PFC Brianna Frank