Base to hold active shooter exercise Aug. 10

Photo By R.J. Oriez | Senior Airman Andrew Barnes, 88th Security Forces Squadron, takes point as Defenders...... read more read more Photo By R.J. Oriez | Senior Airman Andrew Barnes, 88th Security Forces Squadron, takes point as Defenders respond to an active-shooter exercise Feb. 23, 2022, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The exercise was held as part of the base’s regularly scheduled training to prepare for possible emergency scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez) see less | View Image Page

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio – The base is holding its second active shooter response exercise of the year Aug. 10 and will go into full lock-down as part of the scenario. Everyone on the installation should take immediate action and act as if the active shooter exercise is a real-world event.



“Every facility on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base could be impacted by an active shooter,” said Garth Freund, 88th Inspector General Office program manager. “You can't assume it will never happen to me.”



The exercise will trigger lockdown notifications via text messages, phone calls and the “Giant Voice.” People in the immediate proximity of the active shooter exercise should respond accordingly, which is run, hide and, as a last resort, fight.



“It’s important to be prepared,” urged Freund. “Review the active shooter training. Be familiar with your surroundings at all times. Don't panic and escape if you can. If you can’t, hide. Lock your door, turn out the lights and be quiet. If you have no choice, fight. Finally, when law enforcement shows up, do exactly what they tell you to do.”



Freund says the frequency of mass shootings is one of the reasons the base conducts multiple active shooter exercises a year. The Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit that tracks shootings in the U.S., has recorded 384 mass shootings as of Aug. 1.



“Learning how to react to an active shooter can save your life on and off base,” stated Freund.



Because this is an exercise, individuals are reminded to not call 911 or other emergency telephone numbers. Emergency response agencies and dispatch centers from nearby communities, who would respond during a real-world active shooter, were notified by exercise planners and know when it will be occurring.



“This is a base exercise,” reiterated Freund. “We don’t want off-base police or fire to respond to the base.”



Drivers in the area are reminded to be observant, exercise caution, observe all traffic control signs or directions and be prepared to detour as instructed. Some of the following effects of the exercise could include:



- Gate traffic delays or rerouting to other entry control points if the gate is closed.

- Emergency response vehicles will be transiting around the base.

- Travel may be congested.

- Some roadways may be temporarily blocked.

- Security measures will be increased.

- “Giant Voice” will be activated.

- Telephonic and electronic notification methods will be utilized.

- Alert sirens will be sounded.