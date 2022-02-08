Winn ACH Corporal participates in SMART program, saves life

U.S. Army Medical Department Activity - Fort Stewart Soldier, Corporal Amanda May recently returned from the Strategic Medical Readiness Training Program (SMART) where she expanded her proven life-saving capabilities.



The purpose of the SMART program is to incorporate Soldiers into patient care missions and improve their individual readiness by embedding them with patient care teams.



May, on July 28, was onboard an ambulance with Cooper Emergency Services when they received a dispatch call for a pediatric cardiac arrest.



"We took control of our scene and started CPR on the patient," May said. "The full ride along there. I was performing chest compressions," May said.



Due to the EMS team's quick thinking and May's exemplary military medical training, they were able to help successfully resuscitate the pediatric patient on the way to the hospital.



"My training and our ability to be a cohesive team within that ambulance is what saved that child's life that day," May said.



Tim Galvin with Cooper University Health Care praised the intense real-world training May participated in during her SMART rotation at Cooper.

"While Cpl. May was here she was exposed to many real-world trauma and medical patients," Galvin said. "She was highly motivated.” Adding

May was a self-starter who was the ideal type of person for the SMART program.



Gavin said the SMART program offered May the opportunity to develop her professional development through a variety of real-world training opportunities like serving as part of an ambulance and providing Basic and Advanced Life Support services.



"We took our patients to trauma admitting where we were able to pull 24-hour shifts," May said. "We were able to work in the emergency department. We also worked on a trauma pediatric Intensive Care Unit. We were able to go into surgeries with our patients and practice airway management."



"May's professionalism, as well as, given the unique opportunity to function as a team leader was certainly successful," Galvin said.



U.S. Army MEDDAC-Fort Stewart, Commander Col. Jason Seery, who was involved in the implementation of the SMART program, encourages medical professionals to look for opportunities for growth.



"Cpl. May is a true professional who helped make a difference," Seery said, encouraging others to look for professional development options.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2022 Date Posted: 08.02.2022 11:06 Story ID: 426310 Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Hometown: HINESVILLE, GA, US Hometown: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Winn ACH Corporal participates in SMART program, saves life, by Gustave Rehnstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.