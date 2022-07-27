Partner Nations Train Together in Finland

ROVANIEMI, Finland – Soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 26th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Finnish army Jaeger and Kainu Brigades, and Norwegian army Finnmark Land Command conducted the joint training exercise Ryske 22 in Rovajäri Training Area, Finland, June 27, 2022.



Over 700 U.S., Finnish, and Norwegian soldiers conducted force-on-force operations training, learning tactical skills to build technical and procedural interoperability and more cohesive teams.



Ryske 22 is part of the training event Pole Star of the Finnish Summer Exercises, a multi-national training exercise conducted on various bases throughout Finland, running from the end of June to September.



"It has been a great opportunity. Our soldiers have been able to train in a different environment and have had many learning experiences,' said U.S. Army Maj. Jayson Szorady, operations officer for the 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). "Every environment is challenging; every multi-national exercise comes with its cultural challenges; it has been very fulfilling to see how the young Soldiers have progressed from being very shy to, in a few days, sharing and laughing with soldiers from Norway and Finland."



The main goal of the Summer Finnish Exercises is to develop interoperability and combined operational capabilities in an arctic environment. Both the Jaeger and the Kainuu Brigade maintain readiness in their responsibility area and give high-quality training for the conscripts and reservists alike.



"This has been a learning phase for our conscripts, to see the different nations use their tactics in the Finnish terrain," said Finnish army Maj. Timo Rusanen, a planning officer assigned to the Kainuu Brigade. "Have the teams understand what works and what doesn't and combine their tactics to achieve the goal."



The 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, is among other units assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, proudly working alongside regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe.

