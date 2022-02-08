Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New leadership for Eglin's newest wing

    350 SWW change of command

    Photo By Samuel King Jr. | Lt. Col. Ronnie Smith, 39th Electronic Warfare Squadron commander, salutes during the...... read more read more

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2022

    Story by Samuel King Jr.    

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    The 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing welcomed its new commander during a change of command ceremony here July 28.

    Col. William Young passed the guidon to the wing’s new leader, Col Joshua Koslov. The wing also bid farewell to Young, who retired from the Air Force the same day.

    The presiding officer, Brig. Gen. Curt Bass, Air Force Warfare Center vice commander, spoke about the wing successfully achieving initial operating capability in just under a year before speaking about its new leader.

    “IOC on Monday was just the first waypoint on a long path that will continue for years,” said Bass. “There will be many more you and the team will bring to reality. You and the team you are about to lead will drive our Air Force to success.”

    The new wing, which stood up in 2021, was the first of its kind, with its mission to enable, equip and optimize fielding capabilities to give the U.S. and allies a sustainable, competitive advantage over adversaries in the electromagnetic spectrum. The wing provides maintenance, operational and technical expertise for electronic warfare in support of the Combat Air Forces.

    Koslov takes the reins after completing a deployed assignment as the 609th Air Operations Center commander at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar.

    “Our mission is simple. We’re going to dominate the spectrum and win,” said Koslov. “To do this, we’ll continuously deliver relevant warfighting capability to warfighters. Our wing and the way we think is the weapons system.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2022
    Date Posted: 08.02.2022 09:52
    Story ID: 426308
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New leadership for Eglin's newest wing, by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    350 SWW change of command
    350 SWW change of command
    350 SWW change of command
    350 SWW change of command
    350 SWW change of command
    350 SWW change of command
    350 SWW change of command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    command
    acc
    eglin
    350
    spectrum warfare

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT