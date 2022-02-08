The 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing welcomed its new commander during a change of command ceremony here July 28.



Col. William Young passed the guidon to the wing’s new leader, Col Joshua Koslov. The wing also bid farewell to Young, who retired from the Air Force the same day.



The presiding officer, Brig. Gen. Curt Bass, Air Force Warfare Center vice commander, spoke about the wing successfully achieving initial operating capability in just under a year before speaking about its new leader.



“IOC on Monday was just the first waypoint on a long path that will continue for years,” said Bass. “There will be many more you and the team will bring to reality. You and the team you are about to lead will drive our Air Force to success.”



The new wing, which stood up in 2021, was the first of its kind, with its mission to enable, equip and optimize fielding capabilities to give the U.S. and allies a sustainable, competitive advantage over adversaries in the electromagnetic spectrum. The wing provides maintenance, operational and technical expertise for electronic warfare in support of the Combat Air Forces.



Koslov takes the reins after completing a deployed assignment as the 609th Air Operations Center commander at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar.



“Our mission is simple. We’re going to dominate the spectrum and win,” said Koslov. “To do this, we’ll continuously deliver relevant warfighting capability to warfighters. Our wing and the way we think is the weapons system.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2022 Date Posted: 08.02.2022 09:52 Story ID: 426308 Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New leadership for Eglin's newest wing, by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.