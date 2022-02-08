AGANA HEIGHTS, Guam (July 12, 2022) - Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class, Zachary Morales, native of Las Vegas, Nevada, joined the United States Navy in June 2018. Morales arrived at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam in November 2019 and currently serves as a urology technician in the hospital’s urology clinic.



Morales is a 2018 high school graduate of Bonanza High School, Las Vegas, Nev. After receiving his high school diploma, he immediately em-barked on a new journey and left home to pursue a career in the United States Navy, two weeks after graduation.



“I joined the Navy because I didn’t have the money for college nor did I have the desire to attend,” said Morales. I sought the Navy to find myself, explore options that I may be passionate about, and grow from there.”



Morales decided that he wanted to be a hospital corpsman. After completing Corpsman A-School, he attended Surgical Technician C-School and Urology Technician C-School. He chose Navy Medicine because of his mother’s aspiration to become a nurse. Morales shared that his mother attended nursing school until she had to care for his sister.



““My mother was not able to fulfill her dreams of becoming a nurse,” said Morales. “So I became a hospital corpsman in her honor.”



As a hospital corpsman and a urology technician, Morales assists the sole military urologist on Guam in caring for over 20,000 beneficiaries. His clinical duties consists of taking notes, performing x-rays, and assisting with clinical procedures and surgical cases. Morales assists with scopes, vasectomies, urinary stone removals and other procedures surrounding the male urinary system and reproductive tract.



According to Morales, he strives to provide the best quality care to his patients.



“I am Navy Medicine because I am determined to ensure active duty patients and their families are comfortable and well-treated,” said Morales. “I want our warfighters to be able to serve our country in their best health.”



Aside from his primary duties, Morales dedicates his time to collateral duties. He is an instructor for the USNH Guam Caregiver Occupational Stress Control program . Morales promotes a supportive working environment by teaching and providing staff with tools to understand and prevent stress.



Morales also serves as a customer service representative for his clinic. He previously served as public affairs officer for the Junior Enlisted Association and is active in the command’s diversity committee.



Morales is dedicated to the USNH Guam and Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Guam mission, and his work is validated through his selection as Blue Jacket Sailor of the Year, 2021 and Blue Jacket Sailor of the Quarter (1st Quarter), 2022.



“I would like to thank everyone who believed in me,” said Morales. “Thank you to my family and my leadership alike.”



Morales says that he hopes to represent minority groups such as Hispanics and the LGBTQ community to the best of his ability. He hopes to represent those who are proud of who they are and those who work hard.



“No matter how hard it may get, or how hard you may put yourself down, never compare yourself to others,” said Morales. “For you are your own person and you can get through anything if you set your mind to it.”



When off-duty, Morales enjoys video games, weight-lifting and Latin dancing. Morales is also one of three children.

