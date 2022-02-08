USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) arrives in Civitavecchia

CIVITAVECCHIA, Italy – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) arrived in Civitavecchia, Italy for a scheduled port visit, August 2, 2022.



Since departing Aksaz, Turkey earlier this month, Bainbridge has conducted tactical exercises with the Italian Navy, strengthening not only their skills as mariners but their capabilities as bilateral partners. The Italian Bergamini-class guided-missile FREMM frigate ITS Alpino (F 594) has sailed with the USS Harry S. Truman carrier strike group (HSTCSG), including Bainbridge, throughout the month of July, further enhancing the maritime relationship between the United States and Italy.



“We routinely work with our Italian allies not only in large scale exercises, but also through personnel exchanges,” said Cmdr. James Hagerty, Bainbridge’s commanding officer. “We have had four Italian exchange officers aboard during our deployment, which has given both navies the opportunity to learn from one another and further strengthen the NATO alliance. We are even more excited to be enjoying a port visit in Civitavecchia, enjoying the culture of an ally that we work so closely with.”



Along with bilateral training events and personnel exchanges, port visits afford the crew the chance to deepen their understanding and appreciation of allies. The time in port with allied nations complements the bonds forged at sea.



“The demonstrated mutual respect between the U.S. Navy and the Italian Navy at sea reinforces the strong relationships forged over the years,” said Cmdr. Desmond Walker, Bainbridge’s executive officer. “The opportunity to grow alongside other navies emphasizes our combined commitment to the NATO alliance.”



The HSTCSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet, to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.



Elements of HSTCSG include the flagship Truman, commanded by Capt. Gavin Duff; the nine squadrons of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1, commanded by Capt. Patrick Hourigan; the staff and guided-missile destroyers of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 28 commanded by Capt. Blair Guy, which has included Bainbridge, USS Cole (DDG 67), USS Gonzalez (DDG 66), USS Gravely (DDG 107), and USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109); and the Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56), commanded by Capt. Christopher Marvin.



For over 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.



Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.



For more news from CSG 8 and USS Bainbridge (DDG 96), visit, www.facebook.com/CSG8, www.facebook.com/usnavy, www.facebook.com/ussbainbridge, or www.navy.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2022 Date Posted: 08.02.2022 09:17 Story ID: 426301 Location: IT Web Views: 28 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) arrives in Civitavecchia, by PO3 Elexia Morelos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.