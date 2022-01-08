The National 4th Infantry Division Association hosts the 104th annual National Reunion

KANSAS CITY, MS. -The National 4th Infantry (IVY) Division Association hosts the 104th annual National Reunion July 25 to July 29, 2022, in celebration of 4th Infantry Division veterans and their service.

Bob Babcock, President of the National 4th Inf. Div. Association, works hard to plan and coordinate this event alongside his team. Babcock, being a Vietnam veteran, has a passion for helping Soldiers, veterans, and family members. Veterans just like Babcock are welcomed from all around the country to celebrate their service to the United States Army. Their service to the 4th Inf. Div. by attending the annual National Reunion hosted by The National 4th Inf. Div. Association.

“We want to have a place of comradery to bring veterans together that have a common background,” says Babcock.

Babcock is passionate about connecting service members and allowing their story to live on. Since becoming a member of the National 4th Inf. Div. Association in 1984, Babcock has worked his way up to becoming the president of the association.

In 2003, Babcock became a portal for family members while Soldiers were deployed in Iraq. Due to lack of communication while deployed, families were desperately attempting to send letters, but ran into an issue with the postal service for the Soldiers. Babcock helped sort the issue and would communicate with 4th Inf. Div. subordinate units, and bring new information to families struggling to find information.

“We work hard to support active duty Soldiers and family members, and do whatever is needed,” says Babcock.

The National Reunion is intended for all 4th Inf. Div. veterans, and was first created to help World War I veterans connect after the war. Now after 104 years, retired 4th Inf. Div. Service members of Iraq and Afghanistan deployments now attend.

November 17th, 1917 is when the 4th Inf. Div. was created and allowed the division to create history in World War I. During the 2022 National Reunion, veterans had the opportunity to visit the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

Attendees of the reunion make it a mission to show up every year. Jim Burke, a 4th Inf. Div. veteran, talks about showing up to every reunion since 2001.

When asked how important reunions are to Burke, he swiftly responds with “It’s a way of life.”

Burke mentions the new Soldiers calling him a legend, and part of history. The amount of respect given to veterans through active duty, and respect given to active duty through veterans is immeasurable.

“They tell me they respect me just as much as I respect them, even though they are commanding generals,” says Burke, in reference to every single commanding general he has met since attending the reunions.

Reunions are just as important to the 4th Inf. Div. as they are for the association. This year, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. David Hodne, commanding general of the 4th Inf. Div., had an appearance as the guest speaker during the Banquet Reception on the final day of the reunion.

“An Army at War, an Army that’s pressured, an Army that’s stretched, is always at great risk of losing perspective,” says Hodne. “Who you are, what you did, and why you did it is important.”

The National 4th Infantry Division Association welcomes veterans of all walks of life, and every year welcomes new veterans ranging across all types of ages. The National 4th Infantry Division Association plans on continuing the annual reunions and keeping the stories of veterans alive by providing them a group that understands them the most: themselves.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2022 Date Posted: 08.02.2022 09:13 Story ID: 426285 Location: KANSAS CITY, MO, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The National 4th Infantry Division Association hosts the 104th annual National Reunion, by SPC Collin MacKown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.