Backbone of the Wolf Pack – Huichong No

If you have ever been seen by the 8th Medical Group in the last decade then chances are you may have been helped by one of the Wolf Pack’s longest tenured clinical nurses, Huichong No.



Ms. No, a Republic of Korea employee for the U.S. Air Force, began working with the Warrior Clinic over 11 years ago, first as a clinical nurse then as a health system specialist.



“I began my journey here at Kunsan Air Base in June 2009,” said No. “I really enjoyed working as a clinical nurse and helping military members when they were sick.”



In August of 2020, No became the quality, risk, credentials manager and is charged with overseeing accreditation and compliance programs for the 8th MDG. Additionally, she serves as the primary liaison to several agencies both on and off the installation.



“I develop and track over twenty self-inspection checklist items and help develop a corrective action plan to improve patient safety while also preparing for the Joint Commission inspection,” said No. “I'm also managing the credentialing program to ensure 35 providers and nurse’s credentials and privileges are maintained to preserve the Wing's access to care.”



From her experience, No credits communication and cooperation as the key to successfully executing the mission.



“Due to turnover rates at Kunsan, I think all civilians working at the base play an important role in bridging the gap and maintaining policies and procedures during times of transition,” No said.



Eric Jackson, 8th MDG patient safety manager, praised No’s character and professionalism.



“I’ve worked with Ms. No for about four years now,” said Jackson. “She’s very passionate and takes her job seriously, she’s understanding and sympathetic and just overall a great team player.”



"I believe Ms. No truly is the backbone of the 8th MDG,” continued Jackson. “She processes and sifts through records to ensure that every doctor and nurse is fully credentialed and able to provide care to the wing. Her expertise and the continuity she provides enables the 8th MDG to continue to provide top-notch quality care.”

