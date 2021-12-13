USACE joins DTRA for groundbreaking ceremony on new administrative building

Photo By Elizabeth Lockyear | Albuquerque District commander Lt. Col. Pat Stevens (4th from right in white hat),...... read more read more Photo By Elizabeth Lockyear | Albuquerque District commander Lt. Col. Pat Stevens (4th from right in white hat), joins DTRA’s Director of Acquisition, Finance, and Logistics, Lisa Swan, and other dignitaries in the ceremonial earth turning to mark the beginning of construction on a much-needed DTRA administrative building, Dec. 9, 2021, at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M. see less | View Image Page

KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. –The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Albuquerque District joined the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) and Hensel Phelps Construction for a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the beginning of construction on a much-needed administrative building, Dec. 9, 2021.



“I’m very excited for the opportunity to support a positive, tangible impact on our Nation’s superior nuclear might. DTRA is such an important part of our national security, and I am thankful they’ve chosen the Army Corps of Engineers to build this project. We will deliver!” said Albuquerque District commander Lt. Col. Pat Stevens.



The new building will replace DTRA’s existing offices on Kirtland Air Force Base, consisting of three 1950s-era dorm facilities which are long past their useful life.



“This groundbreaking marks the end of an era dating back to the 1950s,” said DTRA’s Director of Acquisition, Finance, and Logistics, Lisa Swan. “This building is highly anticipated and finally DTRA Albuquerque will have a more modern facility than headquarters!”



“Breaking ground is undoubtedly a great milestone to be celebrated. But there’s much work to be done. Luckily, our partners at DTRA have been a pleasure to work with. It’s a relationship that will culminate in a 77,000 square foot, state of the art administrative facility atop the very dirt we’re standing on today,” said Stevens.



The estimated $35 million contract was awarded June 3, 2021, and is scheduled for completion in September 2023. The new three-story, 76,000 square foot building will house 250 DTRA professionals and support the agency’s work in countering weapons of mass destruction and emerging threats.



The Albuquerque District’s project manager for this building is Filemon Gallegos and Erin Larivee is the project engineer.



“I’m confident that this facility will function as designed and benefit DTRA’s mission for many decades to come,” Stevens said.