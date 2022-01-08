56th Fighter Wing changes command

Photo By Airman Mason Hargrove | U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Craig Wills, 19th Air Force commander, passes guidon to U.S....... read more read more Photo By Airman Mason Hargrove | U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Craig Wills, 19th Air Force commander, passes guidon to U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason Rueschhoff, 56th Fighter Wing commander, after assuming command from U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 56th FW outgoing commander, during the 56th FW change of command ceremony, July 29, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Change of commands are historic ceremonies that honor the achievements of outgoing commanders and pass leadership to incoming commanders. The 56th FW commander oversees the operations of the base including training, safety and, wellbeing of Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Mason Hargrove) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 56th Fighter Wing commander, relinquished command to U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason Rueschhoff, during a Change of Command Ceremony at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, July 29, 2022.



Rueschhoff, a command pilot with more than 2,800 flight hours in the F-35A, A-10C, AH 64-E, T-38 and T-37, including more than 250 combat hours, arrived to Luke AFB following a position as the deputy commander of the 7th Air Force at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea.



He earned his commission and a Bachelor of Science degree from the United States Air Force Academy in 1997, in addition to Masters Degrees in Military Operational Art and Science, Airpower Art and Science, and one in Strategic Studies.



U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Craig Wills, 19th Air Force commander, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, presided over the ceremony, welcoming Rueschhoff.



“One of the great things about our Air Force is that we are one great family and when an Airmen steps aside, there’s another one standing right there to take up the flag and take it to new heights,” said Wills. “We are very fortunate to welcome Brig. Gen. Reuschhoff and his family to the 56th Fighter Wing.”



Rueschhoff thanked everyone in attendance and those who supported him in the path to get here, and addressed the wing.



“I am thrilled to be able to stand here and take command of this wing, but I know who is really running this, it’s you all,” said Rueschhoff. “You are the one’s making it happen. I look forward to meeting all of you. Look forward to working with all of you. Look forward to learning from you.”



Wills also praised Kreuder for his accomplishments and thanked the wing for their commitment over the past two years.



“Freddy (Kreuder), your dedication has been truly world class,” said Wills.



Kreuder welcomed Rueschhoff and expressed gratitude to the men and women of the 56th Fighter Wing.



“To the men and women of the 56th Fighter Wing, I am truly grateful to have had the honor to serve with you these past two years,” said Kreuder. “I could not be more proud of all you do every single day to train the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat ready Airmen. You’ve both figuratively and literally built the future of Air Power right here at Luke Air Force Base. I know you will continue to reach even greater heights with Brig. Gen. Rueschhoff at the helm.”



“I cannot think of anybody that is better equipped, better trained, or a better human being to take this 56th Fighter Wing,” continued Kreuder. “The men and women of the 56th Fighter Wing are going to serve our nation well and will take care of you as you take care of them.”