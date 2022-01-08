Camp Pendleton enforces Operation Slow Down

Photo By Cpl. Alison Dostie | To combat speeding and reckless driving on base, U.S. Marine Brig. Gen. Jason G....... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Alison Dostie | To combat speeding and reckless driving on base, U.S. Marine Brig. Gen. Jason G. Woodworth, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, signed a policy letter on traffic enforcement Nov. 19, 2021, and put into motion a new campaign, known as Operation Slow Down. As part of Operation Slow Down, Camp Pendleton will increase enforcement and the consequences of reckless driving, as well as invest in traffic control measures and technology to help make the installation's roads safer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alison Dostie) see less | View Image Page

The sound of an alarm goes off with a sense of urgency. You’re late. Again. Your heartbeat increases and the adrenaline kicks in. Another red light. Another slow car in your way. You press on the gas a little more. How are you going to explain it this time? Your thoughts are abruptly interrupted by a blaring siren and the all too familiar red and blue lights of a police car. If you thought you were late before, you definitely are now.



All too often, commuters allow the stress and urgency of the moment to get in the way of the need for road safety. It’s much easier to go a little quicker on the road than it is to get out the door a few minutes earlier. Unfortunately, this often leads to dangerous situations that puts others’ safety and wellbeing at risk. In order to reduce this unnecessary risk and combat reckless driving behavior, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton implemented Operation Slow Down.



“Operation Slow Down reminds the public about the base regulations through enforcement, '' said Lt. Michael Villa, the traffic division officer in charge with the Provost Marshal’s Office, Security Emergency Service Battalion, MCB Camp Pendleton.



Camp Pendleton has been promoting safe driving habits and speeding regulations around the base to decrease unsafe driving behaviors and to reduce traffic collisions. PMO has also purchased new equipment to help reduce speeding- a leading cause in roadway accidents.



“We have increased the number of radar systems and speed trailers we recently purchased,” said Villa. “The base is very big, so we use each of these strategically where we see a speeding problem on base.”



With new tools implemented to reduce speeding, PMO is cracking down on unsafe driving actions. The Commanding General’s Policy Letter 3-21 is the latest policy on Camp Pendleton traffic adjudication procedures and sentencing. The consequences for speeding are outlined below:

1-10 mph over = 3 points added to your base driving record (9 max within 1 year) 11-15 mph over = 4 points added to your base driving record 16-20 mph over = 6 points added, suspension for 3-months / remedial driving 21-30mph over = 6 points added, suspension for 3-months and remedial driving 31 mph+ over, and/or racing = 12-month suspension of on-base driving privileges.



Also, certain areas such as schools, recreational and housing areas, and construction zones add stricter consequences for speeding: 1-9 mph over = 6 points added, suspension based on speed and remedial driving 10 mph+ over = suspension for 3 months and remedial driving.



“Speeding is still a problem on the base; we are still issuing citations and still having traffic collisions due to speeding,” said Villa.



With Operation Slow Down coming up on its first year, the number of citations written has gone up. PMO stepped up enforcement actions and has increased the number of traffic units deployed around the base to catch people speeding in common areas such as Vandegrift Blvd. and Basilone Rd.



“Since operation slow down we have been able to stop a lot more people who are speeding on base, which prevents traffic collisions,” said U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Justin Leduc, the traffic chief with Provost Marshal's Office, Security and Emergency Service Battalion, MCB Camp Pendleton. “The new gear we purchased is working and is extremely effective.”



If a service member witnesses unsafe driving, they can write their own traffic violation report online on the base website or call police records. The witness can fill out the sheet provided, either online or in person, and police records will reach out to the violator’s unit to set up a court date. Both witness and violator will appear in court and speak with the base magistrate.



“There are ways for the public to engage with operation slow down,” said Villa. “They can be the eyes and ears when we’re not around.”



For more information, or to submit a traffic violation, visit: https://www.pendleton.marines.mil/Main-Menu/Staff-Agencies/Security-Emergency-Services-Battalion/Support-Services/Police-Records/