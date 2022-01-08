Marine Corps hires new Director of Communication

Courtesy Photo | April L. Langwell was sworn in as the Director of Communication for the Communication...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | April L. Langwell was sworn in as the Director of Communication for the Communication Directorate, Headquarters Marine Corps, Aug. 1, 2022. She is the first civilian to hold the position and has served in strategic communication leadership positions within the federal government since 2005. see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today the Marine Corps welcomes April L. Langwell as the Director of Communication, Communication Directorate, Headquarters Marine Corps. In her new role, Ms. Langwell will serve as the lead communication strategist for the Marine Corps, responsible for the planning and implementing of communication, visual information, and public outreach activities to build and foster public trust for the Corps. Ms. Langwell will be the first civilian to lead the Marine Corps’ Communication Directorate at the Pentagon.



Since 2005, Ms. Langwell has served in strategic communication leadership positions within the federal government. Her previous roles in communication and public affairs have included the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s San Diego Field Office, the Director of External Affairs for Navy Region Southwest, and later the Director of Public Affairs for Navy Southwest Region. Prior to assuming her current position, Ms. Langwell served as the Chief of the Public Affairs Division for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, leading the agency’s public affairs program.



“We are enthusiastic to gain the leadership and experience of Ms. Langwell. It’s imperative that the Corps continues to actively engage with the public through multi-media and outreach programs, and I remain confident the Marine Corps will truly benefit from her insight and strategic communication background,” said Gen. Eric M. Smith, Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps.



Ms. Langwell has a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from the University of Missouri, a Master’s Degree in Adult Education from Central Michigan University, a Master’s Degree in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College, and is a graduate of the U.S. Marine Corps Command and Staff College.



See April Langwell’s full bio here: https://www.marines.mil/CD/