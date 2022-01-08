WAMC Celebrates World Breastfeeding Week 2022

FORT BRAGG, NC. -- World Breastfeeding Week is observed each year from Aug 1-7. This year, the theme is “Step up for Breastfeeding, Educate and Support.” During this time Womack Army Medical Center (WAMC) will highlight their International Board Certified Lactation Consultants (IBCLC), and celebrate the week with various activities to educate and bring awareness about breastfeeding to the community.



Activities include encouraging individuals to get involved by challenging them to increase their steps and a prenatal class open to all beneficiaries and their families, scheduled for August 3, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Weaver Auditorium at WAMC.



IBCLC; Dietra Dalton, Layne Smith, Danielle McLane, and Jessica Callahan are available to support lactation families before, during, and after delivery.



“We are able to support lactation families every day of the week and on weekends to 8 p.m.” Chief of Evidence-Based Practice and Perinatal Clinical Nurse Specialist, Lt. Col. Mashandra Elam-Canty.



According to Elam-Canty, their support does not stop with families who choose to breastfeed their babies. They support all decisions, whether a family chooses to formula feed, or breastfeed their babies.



“We know that there is a formula shortage, and with that, the IBCLC have noticed an increased awareness and attention towards breastfeeding,” said Elam-Canty. “If someone comes in and wants to formula feed, we don’t push one way or the other, we support their decision and make sure that they have all the facts.”



Families are encouraged to communicate with the IBCLC to provide them with the proper support.



“We know that breast milk is the best nutrition for baby, but we also know that it may not work out for every single family,” said Callahan. “We want everyone to be honest with their goals, and be open with us, that way we can help them accomplish their goals.”



According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, a lack of support is one reason why some mothers may not breastfeed as long as they need to. However, WAMC lactation consultants are available to support the military community.



“Sometimes the mother’s goal is to breastfeed for one or two years. They just need a reminder that they are doing great,” said McLane. “If you need to call us every month for some encouragement, we will give it to you, we have an amazing team.”



The support of family and friends can be a great motivator as mothers breastfeed their babies, especially for military spouses who may not be around family.



“I encourage moms to do self-care; take a walk outside, find a moment where you can relax, and do some mindfulness and encouraging words to yourself because mothers are amazing,” said Dalton. “We don’t hear that enough in all that moms do, and just a reminder to mothers, your babies are strong and resilient.”



Lactation families can reach the WAMC Lactation Services appointment line by calling 910-907-7081 and WAMC Lactation Services advice line at 910-907-8367 for support services.

