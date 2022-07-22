Jacksonville District continues beach placement on Indian Beach Park segment of Miami Beach shoreline protection Project

Photo By Mark Rankin | An excavator sits on top a large pile of beach sand and distributes sand placement at...... read more read more Photo By Mark Rankin | An excavator sits on top a large pile of beach sand and distributes sand placement at the southern end of the Indian Beach Park on July 22, 2022. see less | View Image Page

“The Corps is working closely with its contractor and City of Miami Beach partners to minimize the inconvenience of this critically necessary beach protection project to residents and property owners, and to keep the public informed of work schedules and temporary closures,” said project manager Chris McNees.



Sections of beach up to 500 feet in length are closed to the public as construction equipment builds that segment of beach; however, beachgoers will still be able to reach the water along the length of beach not under active construction.



The USACE contractor has created a travel lane running south from Indian Beach Park to deliver sand to the active work areas. The travel lane is marked, and large trucks delivering sand from the Indian Beach Park staging area to the construction sites are escorted by ATVs to ensure pedestrian and beachgoer safety.



“Our goal and aim is to ensure safety for the public and our work crews, while executing the beach restoration project as swiftly as possible,” said McNees.



Beach concessionaires continue to provide services in sections not actively under construction, though the amount of beach space will be diminished by the area dedicated to the delivery travel lane. USACE requests that the public comply with any posted safety directions and instructions of the construction crews on site.



USACE projects that its contractor will be able to complete construction of approximately 100 feet of beach every two to three days. The exact rate of progress will be determined by the specific contours of the beach under construction and may be impacted by unforeseeable weather, mechanical and other variables.



As the material placement progresses up the beach, USACE’s City of Miami Beach partners on site will provide community members and property managers with updated location accessibility and closure condition information based on weekly progress assessments and projections.



As post-construction surveys, tilling and certification progress, public access to completed sections of beach will resume, again moving from south to north.



(The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District on the district’s website at https://www.saj.usace.army.mil/, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JacksonvilleDistrict and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/JaxStrong.