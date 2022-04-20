New USACE-built state-of-the-art facility to house 1,200 federal and contractor employees

Photo By Justin Graff | Dr. Christine T. Altendorf (left), the Director of Military Programs for USACE; Lt....... read more read more Photo By Justin Graff | Dr. Christine T. Altendorf (left), the Director of Military Programs for USACE; Lt. Col. Patrick Stevens (center), commander, USACE-Albuquerque District; and New Mexico Sen. Martin Heinrich (right), participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the new NNSA John A. Gordon Albuquerque Complex in Albuquerque, New Mexico, April 19, 2022. see less | View Image Page

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico – The Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (DOE/NNSA) held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the new John A. Gordon Albuquerque Complex, here, April 19, 2022.



The ribbon cutting ceremony marks a successful completion of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Albuquerque District project which began construction in May, 2018.



Dr. Christine T. Altendorf, the Director of Military Programs for USACE, attended the ribbon cutting event along with congressional representatives, NNSA leadership, and other distinguished state and local guests.



"We at the Corps of Engineers are very proud that we could play a key part in supporting NNSA mission," Altendorf said. "Partnership, teamwork and trust are the critical ingredients to ensure a successful project and these are clearly evident here."



The building was named in honor of NNSA’s first Administrator, the late Gen. Gordon, for his vast contributions to the Nuclear Security Enterprise.



"Most of our buildings in the current Complex started life as military barracks in the early 1950’s," said Jill Hruby, the DOE Under Secretary for Nuclear Security and NNSA Administrator.



"They are well past their intended lifespan and cannot support our expanding mission requirements," Hruby said. "By combining those 25 buildings into a single facility, we can simultaneously reduce our total deferred maintenance by almost $40 million while providing modern, safer, and more efficient working conditions in a building that meets Energy and Environmental Gold Design specifications."



New Mexico Sen. Ben Ray Luján spoke during the ceremony about the state’s history with national nuclear programs and the need to update and innovate infrastructure.



"I’m honored to celebrate the grand opening of the new NNSA Administrative Building. This state-of-the-art facility will replace outdated 1950s era buildings so NNSA can fully meet the needs of its core missions," said Luján. "Our National Labs are the crown jewel of American research and innovation. At a time when countries like China are building their own national lab network, we must invest in our labs."



The three-story, 330,000 square foot structure will house approximately 1,200 employees who support NNSA’s vital national security missions. The project also allows for disposition of the current Albuquerque Complex, reducing NNSA’s total deferred maintenance by about $40 million.



"As a result of the contributions of the entire team, this project is a great success as measured by cost, growth, time growth, quality and safety metrics," Altendorf said. "We look to the future with confidence and optimism and great anticipation of NNSA’s continued success."