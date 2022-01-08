Rear Adm. Mike Studeman Assumes Command of ONI and Directorship of NMIO

WASHINGTON – In a ceremony today at the National Maritime Intelligence Center in Suitland, Md., Rear Admiral Mike Studeman assumed command of the Office of Naval Intelligence (ONI) and directorship of the National Maritime Intelligence-Integration Office (NMIO). Studeman relieved Rear Adm. Curt Copley, who held the command and directorship since June 2021.



“It is my honor and privilege to rejoin the nation’s oldest intelligence agency and I look forward to working again with such a bright and storied assembly of military and civilian professionals who are advancing America’s national security in every corner of the world,” said Studeman. “Rear Adm. Copley has tackled some of ONI’s most daunting challenges and I look forward to building on his success.”



Studeman joins ONI from his previous role as Director for Intelligence, J2, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command in Honolulu, Hawaii. He is a distinguished graduate of the Naval Postgraduate School, an honors graduate in Mandarin Chinese from the Defense Language Institute, and a distinguished graduate of the National War College.



“It has been the privilege of a lifetime to serve with the military and civilians of ONI,” said Copley. “I’m so proud of the work they accomplished this past year and encouraged by the promise of a transformed, penetrating ONI that’s more ready than ever to deliver decision advantage to the Navy and nation under Rear Adm. Studeman’s command. The nation is fortunate to have this team of warriors fighting for it.”



ONI is America’s premier maritime intelligence service and a core element of the U.S. Navy’s Information Warfare Community. ONI possesses unmatched knowledge of the maritime operating environment and delivers penetrating understanding of threats to America’s security to national decision makers and the Fleet. Established in 1882, ONI is the nation’s longest-serving intelligence agency.



NMIO advances maritime intelligence integration, information sharing, and domain awareness to foster unity of effort to protect the United States and its global interests, its allies, and its partners against threats to, in, or emanating from the global maritime domain. The National Security Council and Office of the Director of National Intelligence drive NMIO activities intended to unify maritime elements of the Intelligence Community and ensure cohesion across the Nation's security and defense functions within the maritime domain.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2022 Date Posted: 08.01.2022 16:43 Story ID: 426266 Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 25 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rear Adm. Mike Studeman Assumes Command of ONI and Directorship of NMIO, by Phillip Bluestein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.