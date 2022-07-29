YMCA summer campers visit Half Section, horses

More than 70 children enrolled in the YMCA Summer Day Camp visited Fort Sill’s Old Post Corral July 25-27 and learned about the Field Artillery Half Section, the history of Fort Sill and about the horses and Soldiers of the Half Section.



Lara Armstrong, chief of the Field Artillery Half Section talked to the children, who ranged in ages from 7 to 14, and were very interested in the horses and the cannon. Armstrong talked to the youth about why it is called the Half Section.



“The reason we are a half section is because we are made up of six horses which pull the limber and the cannon. If we were a whole section there would be six more horses, another limber and the ammunition or gunpowder for the cannon,” said Armstrong.



The children asked why the horses were all male and Armstrong told them it was to be historically accurate. The Army used male horses to ride into battle because males were usually bigger and more aggressive than the females. “Our horses are all gelded so they are not aggressive but they are all male to stay historically accurate.”



The Half Section is historically accurate whenever possible. The uniforms are historically accurate and so is the tack the horses wear. The Soldiers of the Half Section ride and sit on the limber (the wooden cart that the cannon is attached to) the same way they did 100 to 150 years ago.



“We have three pair or teams of horses that are hooked up to the limber and the cannon. The left side of the limber — called the near side — is the side the riders are mounted on these horses and they have coupling reins to attach to the other horse in the team. So, a Soldier is riding one horse and leading the other horse and they are also pulling the cannon. We have three Soldiers each riding one of the horses from each team and then there are three Soldiers who ride the limber,” said Armstrong. “The Soldiers riding the limber include two cannoneers and one gun corporal and they are responsible for unhitching the limber from the cannon before it fires and for firing the cannon.”



Armstrong asked the kids how long they think it takes the Soldiers to ride in with the cannon and limber, unhook the cannon, fire the cannon, hook up the horses and get out of there. The answers ranged from 2 hours to 30 seconds.



“A really efficient team can do it in less than two minutes,” said Armstrong. “That’s important when you are in battle because the longer they stay in one place, the more likely the enemy would be to affect them by firing on the team or capturing them.”



The youth watched the Soldiers demonstrate hooking up the horses to the limber and doing several laps around the corral and then they received treats they could give to the horses.



Jessica Barnes, youth and family director for the YMCA, said the campers had a fantastic time getting to see the horse stables at Fort Sill. “We have been lucky to collaborate with Fort Sill for a more enriching experience for our campers to have during their time at summer camp.”



“Not all the children wanted to feed the horses a treat but all of them were interested in the horses and the history of the Half Section,” said Armstrong. “This is the first time we have done a community outreach program like this but I think it went really well and the children and the Soldiers in the Half Section enjoyed it.”



The youth weren’t the only ones who learned about the horses and the history of Fort Sill. Several new Soldiers with the Half Section also learned about the beginning of the unit.



Armstrong said there are four new probationary Soldiers with the Half Section and they have a 21-day training program in which they have to train on horses, military history and proper horsemanship to stay for a one-year tour with the Field Artillery Half Section.



“At the end of 21 days, the Soldiers are tested on what they have learned. They have to have a good seat riding, which is challenging for an experienced rider,” said Armstrong. “We have been training on developing their seat riding military, independent and in team riding. Team riding is difficult because they have to control two horses while riding one.”



Armstrong said she is always happy to do community outreach programs like talking to the children from the YMCA summer day camp and said she is always open to doing more in the future.



Check out all the photos at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortsillcannoneer/albums/72177720300843879.

