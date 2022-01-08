SERMC Stands Up LCS Maintenance Execution Team

Photo By Scott Curtis | SERMC Finance Officer Tony Jones, Code 800 Deputy Department Head Oliver Vellarde,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Curtis | SERMC Finance Officer Tony Jones, Code 800 Deputy Department Head Oliver Vellarde, Code 800 Department Head LCDR Mark Hovan, Commanding Officer CAPT Justin Dowd (with scissors), Command Master Chief Tyrone Jiles, Prospective Executive Officer Roderick Little, Executive Officer CAPT Richie Enriquez pose for the ceremonial ribbon cutting ceremony on August 1, officially launching the SERMC Maintenance Execution Teams in Mayport. see less | View Image Page

MAYPORT, Fla. Southeast Regional Maintenance Center (SERMC) christened a new expeditionary I-Level maintenance department, the Maintenance Execution Team (MET), or Code 800, on Monday, Aug. 1.

After the morning observance of Colors, SERMC Commanding Officer Capt. Justin Dowd cut the ceremonial ribbon and gave remarks establishing the MET.

“This morning I am privileged to officially welcome each of you to the SERMC family! The new department’s strongest attribute is all of the dedicated professionals here today, committed to working together to provide on-time completion of maintenance and repairs, allowing Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) crews to stay focused on mission tasking with combat-ready ships,” said Dowd. “These efforts will drive increased ship reliability and more operational days across the entire class.”

The LCS maintenance model uses Preventive Maintenance Availabilities (PMAVs) to complete all of the required routine and non-major LCS maintenance throughout the year. Due to the frequency of PMAVs, Freedom-variant LCS operating in the 4th, 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation can’t easily return to Mayport for maintenance, so SERMC sent “fly-away teams” to conduct PMAVs outside of the contiguous United States.

Originally, the LCS program envisioned that contractor teams would perform the bulk of the ship maintenance both at homeport and on deployment due to the optimally manned crewing. The MET was established to reduce maintenance costs on LCS by lowering the number and cost of contracts required for contractor performed maintenance.

Additionally, the MET is scalable. “The capabilities will continue to increase over the next five years to include other classes of ships, including DDG 1000 and even battle damage repair,” said Dowd.

Code 800 is composed primarily of more than 100 Sailors previously assigned to Littoral Combat Ship Squadron (LCSRON) 2 in Mayport; and their transfer to SERMC is the final step to bringing the management, support, oversight, facilities, logistics, planning and operations of the MET under one roof.

“At these initial stages we’re focusing on developing processes to get more efficient at completing ‘plus checks,’ which are maintenance checks typically assigned to contractors,” said Oliver Velarde, Deputy Department Head for the MET.

In that effort, Sailors from SERMC and LCSRON 2 complemented USS Billings (LCS 15) at every PMAV while the ship was deployed to 4th Fleet last year – conducting maintenance, damage control, and electrical spot checks aboard the ship in Panama and Puerto Rico. By conducting 835 checks, the team ensured all of the equipment was properly maintained while on deployment.

Shifting routine maintenance responsibilities to Sailors will also increase the self-reliance of LCS crews as Sailors leave the MET and return to sea.

“The MET is a really great opportunity for any Sailor to get maintenance experience they wouldn’t be able to get on a ship, learning more in-depth knowledge about the equipment,” said Damage Controlman Fireman Echo Morgan, assigned to the MET aboard USS Billings..””

To close the ceremony, SERMC Command Master Chief Tyrone Jiles said, “Team SERMC became much stronger today with the addition of the MET! By checking into SERMC today, you collectively increase our capabilities and commitment to keeping our fleet fit to fight! Your personal and professional development are my top two priorities as your CMC, and I am looking forward to serving with you.”

