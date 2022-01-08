Contract Modification Awarded for Grounds Maintenance Services at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) Coastal Enterprises of Jacksonville Inc., Jacksonville, North Carolina, a $21,902,275, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification to a previously awarded contract (N40085-21-D-0064).



This modification provides for grounds maintenance services, to include landscaping, grass mowing and trimming, weed control, and fire ant treatment for Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, and tenant commands, including Naval Medical Center, Marine Corps Special Operations Command, and Department of Defense Dependent Schools.



Work will be performed in Jacksonville, North Carolina, and is expected to be completed in July 2023.



This award brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $43,734,084. Fiscal year 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,738,700 will be obligated at time of award, and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, and as far west as Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



