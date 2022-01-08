USS Tripoli Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Story by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael H. Lee

USS Tripoli Public Affairs



PACIFIC OCEAN – Amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) held a change of command ceremony on the ship’s flight deck, August 1.

Capt. John C. Kiefaber relieved Capt. Joel B Lang, who served as Tripoli’s commissioning executive officer and as commanding officer since September 2020.

“What an incredible tour,” Lang said. “What an honor to serve alongside an amazing crew, bring a ship to life and then sail to the other side of the world and operate at the highest level.”

During his tenure, Lang guided the crew through several maintenance availabilities, final contractor trials with the Board of Inspection and Survey, an assault carrier demonstration, and surface warfare advanced tactical training before certifying for deployment and taking the ship over the horizon.

Following the ceremony, Lang will report as Commander, Naval Surface Group Western Pacific Yokosuka in Japan.

Kiefaber assumed command after serving as Tripoli’s executive officer since October 2020. Kiefaber, a native of Great Falls, Virginia, is a 1997 graduate of the United States Naval Academy where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science. He was designated as a Naval Aviator in 1999. Additionally, Kiefaber earned a Master of Business Administration from the Naval Postgraduate School in 2005.

“I am honored and excited to report as your commanding officer,” Kiefaber said. “I have no doubt that this crew will continue to excel and show the world what we can do.”

Kiefaber is the 3rd commanding officer since Tripoli’s commissioning in July 2020.

Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

For more information about Tripoli, head to the command’s Facebook (www.facebook.com/usstripoli) and Instagram (www.instgram.com/officialusstripoli) pages.



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2022 Date Posted: 08.01.2022 07:13 Story ID: 426217 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Tripoli Holds Change of Command Ceremony, by PO1 Michael Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.