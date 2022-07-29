USS Dewey Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

Story by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander



YOKOSUKA, Japan – Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) held a change of command ceremony July 29 at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka.

Cmdr. Nick Hoffman relieved Cmdr. Jermaine Brooms as commanding officer. Brooms assumed command of Dewey in May 2021 and will serve his next tour at Afloat Training Group in San Diego.

During his 14-month tour, Brooms led Dewey through a homeport change from San Diego to Yokosuka, Japan, Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training, and three 7th Fleet Patrols. Throughout the patrols, he led Dewey through multiple national-level missions in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

“Seek excellence at all times,” said Brooms. “Fight with humility in our interactions with each other. Be willing to admit to making mistakes, grow from the experiences and learn and get better. Fight with trust in each other with full knowledge that your shipmates have your back and will help you with anything because we are a team and we fight for the team win. I love you, Team Dewey, and I will miss serving with each and every one of you. Will to fight, Captain out,” he said during his final remarks to the crew.

Hoffman is a native of Elk Grove, California and most recently served aboard Dewey as executive officer.

“I’m extremely fortunate to have served with, and now have the honor to relieve such a superb naval officer and commanding officer as Cmdr. Jermaine Brooms,” said Hoffman. “J.B. (Brooms), I’m deeply appreciative of your mentorship and the passion you’ve shown leading this crew to make us the best team we can be. When I first got here, I never imagined that I would learn so much about leadership and many other lessons through our time together. I’m eternally grateful for that.”



Dewey’s namesake honors Admiral George Dewey who was the Admiral of the Navy, the only person in the military to attain that rank. During the Spanish-American war at the Battle of Manila Bay, Dewey successfully led his sailors to victory, sustaining the loss of only one crewman.

Dewey is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet is the largest forward-deployed fleet and routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect critical regional partnerships.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2022 Date Posted: 08.01.2022 02:37