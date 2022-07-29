Sky Soldiers team up with German Paratroopers for rare water jump opportunity

Photo By Staff Sgt. Alexander Skripnichuk | Paratroopers with the U.S. Army’s 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Alexander Skripnichuk | Paratroopers with the U.S. Army’s 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, and Germany’s 26th Airborne Brigade ‘Saarland’ pose for a group photo after an airborne-operation at Lake Constance, Germany, July 29, 2022. Approximately 75 paratroopers from each country participated in the operation. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photograph by Staff Sgt. Alexander Skripnichuk) see less | View Image Page

Vicenza, Italy — U.S. paratroopers or “Sky Soldiers” with the 173rd Airborne Brigade and German paratroopers with the 26th Airborne Brigade 'Saarland' conducted an allied airborne operation into Lake Constance, Germany on July 29, 2022.



Lake Constance sits on the borders of Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. Approximately 500 people came to view the paratroopers doing what they do best. Two C-130Js and an A-400M were used to drop the paratroopers into the glacial-blue waters of the lake.



A total of 68 “Sky Soldiers” were able to exit the aircraft and land in the lake. Water jumps are exceptionally rare in the airborne community, particularly with fixed-wing aircraft. This unique opportunity has not been available to the 173rd Airborne Brigade since 2017.



“This was a once in a lifetime experience for many paratroopers,” said Lt. Col. Anthony Newman, commander of the 173rd Brigade Support Battalion. “Interaction with the German paratroopers was very pleasant. They were very helpful in teaching us their methods of airborne operations.”



The plan for the airborne operation was to exit 75 German and 75 U.S. paratroopers. Due to inclement weather approaching, the German paratroopers chose to let the Sky Soldiers have the priority to exit first so they could experience the unique tasks involved when landing in water. In the end, 68 Sky Soldiers and 10 German paratroopers successfully exited the aircrafts and were all safely recovered from the lake.



“Our paratroopers have been jumping for several days now and since American soldiers came for only one day, we thought it would be best to provide the opportunity,” said Sgt. Maj. Kai Becker with the German 26th Airborne Brigade 'Saarland'. “They came to learn and receive our [German] wings and my Soldiers were more than happy to help.”



The airborne operation involved German jumpmasters giving jump commands to the Sky Soldiers while in the aircraft, which resulted in earning their German Parachutists Badge, a highly sought-after set of wings in the airborne community. A ceremony was held after the jump where German jumpmasters pinned their country’s wings onto the 68 Sky Soldiers. For many of them, this was their first set of foreign wings.



“I have been in Italy for three years and this was my first opportunity at getting German jump wings,” said Sgt. Ryan Quinn, an infantryman with 1st Battalion, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment. “This was very special for me since the person who pinned me [Sgt. Maj. Becker] got his American wings from my father 14 years ago.”



This unique airborne operation required additional training to prepare to land in water, known as “wet silk training,” comprised of three events. To pass the training, the paratroopers must swim 25 meters, 10 underwater, followed by a 10-minute tread. The training also included swimming underneath a parachute in a pool. This training is not administered in airborne school, but it is required for the paratroopers before they jump in water.



